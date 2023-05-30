The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Live broadcast - Rabbi Pinto’s spiritual revolution in Miami

By MARK FISH
Published: MAY 30, 2023 13:35
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

The Miami Jewish community in balmy Florida is flush with Torah and charitable activities, the result of an ongoing spiritual revolution taking place there.

The growing number of synagogues, Torah classes, charitable organizations and activities for Jewish youth has attracted many Jews who established their own flourishing communities in the city.

Spearheading the spiritual renaissance is Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who founded a number of study hall centers throughout Florida with most of them in Miami.

(credit: Shuva Israel) (credit: Shuva Israel)

These Shuva Israel communities are spreading Torah, Judaism and charitable activities. They are like a unique family incubator, providing a warm welcome to the Jews of the area.

Rabbi Pinto arrived to launch an inspirational campaign among his Miami congregations. On Wednesday this week, May 31, he is expected to give a class to a large audience at the Shuva Israel Beit Midrash in Aventura.

Connect to the live broadcast of Rabbi Pinto's inspirational campaign >>

שידור חי | האדמו״ר הרב יאשיהו פינטו שליט״א from Shuva Israel Rabbi Pinto on Vimeo.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Judaism rabbi pinto Miami
