The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Live broadcast in Ashdod: Rabbi Pinto to speak after arriving in Israel today

By MARK FISH
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 12:57
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Thousands are expected to be present during Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto’s speech this evening, 30 Sivan at 9:00 p.m., at the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva hall in Ashdod located at 34 Shevat Binyamin Street.

Due to his medical condition, Rabbi Pinto is expected to undergo a complex operation in the USA at the beginning of next month. His numerous followers are expected to come to the talk today to hear his inspiring speech and receive his blessings.

Join the live broadcast from Rabbi Pinto's class >>

שידור חי | האדמו״ר הרב יאשיהו פינטו שליט״א from Shuva Israel Rabbi Pinto on Vimeo.

In a message that Rabbi Pinto sent on Shabbat eve to his students, he noted the importance of meeting at the yeshiva. "Every time we gather in the yeshiva in Ashdod, we arouse the merit of all the good deeds, learning, classes, and acts of kindness that were done in the yeshiva throughout Shuva Israel’s three decades," said Rabbi Pinto.

Credit: Shuva IsraelCredit: Shuva Israel

Rabbi Pinto added, "The classes and talks in Ashdod open the gates of heaven, have a powerful impact and bring great blessing." Rabbi Pinto referred to the surgery that will take place next month and called on all his students to pray and undertake religious commitments for his complete recovery. At the end of his talk this evening, Rabbi Pinto is expected to receive an audience to give blessings, advice and guidance.

Last Shabbat Rabbi Pinto was at his residence in Morocco, and on Shabbat evening he gave a talk that was broadcast live to many centers in Israel and around the world.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Judaism rabbi pinto students
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by