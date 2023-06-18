Thousands are expected to be present during Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto’s speech this evening, 30 Sivan at 9:00 p.m., at the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva hall in Ashdod located at 34 Shevat Binyamin Street.

Due to his medical condition, Rabbi Pinto is expected to undergo a complex operation in the USA at the beginning of next month. His numerous followers are expected to come to the talk today to hear his inspiring speech and receive his blessings.

Join the live broadcast from Rabbi Pinto's class >>

שידור חי | האדמו״ר הרב יאשיהו פינטו שליט״א from Shuva Israel Rabbi Pinto on Vimeo.

In a message that Rabbi Pinto sent on Shabbat eve to his students, he noted the importance of meeting at the yeshiva. "Every time we gather in the yeshiva in Ashdod, we arouse the merit of all the good deeds, learning, classes, and acts of kindness that were done in the yeshiva throughout Shuva Israel’s three decades," said Rabbi Pinto.

Credit: Shuva Israel

Rabbi Pinto added, "The classes and talks in Ashdod open the gates of heaven, have a powerful impact and bring great blessing." Rabbi Pinto referred to the surgery that will take place next month and called on all his students to pray and undertake religious commitments for his complete recovery. At the end of his talk this evening, Rabbi Pinto is expected to receive an audience to give blessings, advice and guidance.

Last Shabbat Rabbi Pinto was at his residence in Morocco, and on Shabbat evening he gave a talk that was broadcast live to many centers in Israel and around the world.

