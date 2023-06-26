The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

A talk to an audience of thousands in Yeshivas: Rabbi Pinto on a inspiration campaign in Israel

By MARK FISH
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 09:59
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, arrived in Israel in recent days to strengthen the Shuva Israel community. He is expected to visit the Shuva Israel yeshivas all over the country, receive petitioners and give inspirational talks.

Today at noon, Rabbi Yoel Pinto will be honored as a sandek at a circumcision celebration that will be held at the Lord Garden Halls in the city of Ashkelon. A live broadcast will be screened on social networks.

On Thursday, this week, the 10th of Tammuz, 6/29, Rabbi Yoel Pinto will give a talk on Torah and the Jewish worldview with thousands in attendance, at the central Shuva Israel beth midrash at 34 Shevat Binyamin Street, Ashdod. The class will start exactly at 20:00.

The women’s gallery will be open and huge screens will be placed in the Beth Midrash plaza for the benefit of the thousands who are expected to come from all over the country. After the talk he will receive petitioners for advice, guidance and blessing.

Transportation was organized to Rabbi Yoel Pinto's talk from dozens of cities free of charge. For those interested in organizing transportation, call 054-4907272 to coordinate.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto's lessons are famous in the Jewish world and they combine exceptional knowledge of all aspects of the Torah, along with depth and unique insights. They appeal to a wide variety of audiences and contain instruction how to improve one’s daily life.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags jewish rabbi pinto celebration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by