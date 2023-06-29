Live broadcast of Rabbi Yoel Pinto's talk

At this moment, the traditional talk of Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel community, is taking place in Ashdod.

שידור חי | האדמו״ר הרב יאשיהו פינטו שליט״א from Shuva Israel Rabbi Pinto on Vimeo.

The talk is being held at the Shuva Israel yeshiva hall at 34 Shevat Benyamin St. in Ashdod. Its topic is the significance of the coming Three Weeks during which the Temple was destroyed and the command to be filled with anticipation for the coming of the Moshiach and the rebuilding of the Temple.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto's classes are known in the Jewish world for combining extraordinary knowledge of all branches of Torah wisdom with profound and scintillating insights. His talks are relevant to a wide variety of audiences and include guidance to improve the daily life of each person.

In recent days, Rabbi Yoel Pinto landed in Israel. He participated in several circumcision celebrations where he served as the sandek and received a large audience who are seeking his blessing, advice and guidance.

