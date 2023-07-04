The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The three weeks: Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto’s talk

By MARK FISH
Published: JULY 4, 2023 15:28
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

At the behest of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, during these days, the beginning of the Three Weeks of mourning the Temple, the Shuva Israel yeshiva network are increasing Torah classes in dozens of its study halls scattered throughout the country and the world.

A major Torah class was held at the Shuva Israel Yeshiva in Ashdod yesterday afternoon, with the participation of the yeshiva students, married scholars and residents in the area.

(credit: Shuva Israel) (credit: Shuva Israel)
The class was given by the son of Rabbi Pinto, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto. He inspired the listeners with Torah thoughts concerning the destruction of the Temple and its consequent ramifications on Jewish law.

In the class, he quoted the words of his father, Rabbi Pinto, who said that "These days have a great potential to bring about the End of Days and mitigate the strict justice of this period." 

Watch the full lesson of Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto:

Rabbi Pinto added: "Whoever engages in bringing the Redemption closer is saved from the suffering of Moshiach’s times during the Three Weeks. During these days, the attribute of strict justice is present and to the degree that one occupies himself during these days with their relevant laws, and other teachings that have the potential to bring the End of Days closer, he is saved from the dreaded destroyer and the ravages of the time."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



