Rabbi Pinto: "Ascent to the Temple Mount - Forbidden for Jews"

Referring to the phenomenon of Jews ascending the Temple Mount, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto strongly opposed those who do so and clarified that "those who ascend to the Temple Mount - are transgressing a prohibition that carries the terrible punishment of excision."

In a talk that Rabbi Pinto gave to his students, he spoke about the Jews who go up to the Temple Mount: "According to Jewish law, it is forbidden to go there. This is the most holy place. The verse states that ‘the foreigner who comes near to it shall be put to death.’ Whoever enters the Temple Mount transgresses a prohibition that carries the terrible punishment of excision. We don't know how they think this is allowed. People think they are doing something good. But it is forbidden by Jewish law."

Rabbi Pinto added that there was another problem concerning Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount - starting up with gentiles (Muslims), which is forbidden according to the Torah. He explained, "In addition to going up to the Temple Mount being forbidden by Jewish law, it is forbidden to provoke the nations of the world. Why should we agitate them? The Holy One, blessed be He, made the Jews swear three oaths not to provoke the nations of the world," Rabbi Pinto added.

He advised, "There are things that a person should be smart about in advance and not get involved in." He concluded to his students: "Do not look for permits. It is forbidden to set foot on the Temple Mount."

