Watch: Jewish a capella group praises God, Torah in new song

The Rabotai Jewish A Capella group released a song on Wednesday, commemorating the occasion of when the 7th, and final, Lubavitcher Rebbi took leadership.

The group said on YouTube that they wished to “ bring a new sound to [the] timeless wisdom” of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The song, entitled ‘12 Pesukim’ or ‘12 bible verses’ in English, praises Torah, god, and loving thy neighbor; a teaching commended by Rabbi Akiva.

The members of the Rabotai Jewish A Capella group found each other in Israel, having each originated from a different country. Their 29 videos have amassed nearly 160,000 views on YouTube. Torah Finials (Rimonim) Jewish ceremonial objects. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

What is a capella?

Originally an Italian word, Merriam-Webster defines it as creating music “without instrumental accompaniment.” In Italian, a capella means "in chapel or choir style."