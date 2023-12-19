Jewish a cappella group mix tradition with modern twist on Hallel prayer

In a harmonious and culturally rich celebration of Hanukkah, the Rabotai Jewish A Capella group released an extraordinary music video last week Tuesday that has captivated audiences.

The acapella ensemble's creative rendition of the Hallel prayer, set to a medley of diverse melodies, has left viewers in awe of its unique and moving performance.

The music video, released during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, features Rabotai Jewish A Capella showcasing their vocal prowess while blending traditional Jewish prayers with a modern twist.

The medley of Hallel, a prayer recited during Jewish holidays and the start of the Jewish new month, is set to a range of recognizable tunes, offering a captivating fusion of cultures and genres.

The medley includes melodies from the Avengers theme song, the popular Wellerman sea shanty, the timeless spiritual Let My People Go, the majestic Misty Mountains from The Hobbit, the Disney classic Go The Distance from Hercules, and the soulful Cholem Kmo Yosef by Israeli singer-songwriter Hanan Ben Ari.

The video beautifully weaves together the essence of Hanukkah - a festival of light and hope - with a musical tapestry that transcends boundaries.

"As we light our sixth candle together with Rosh Chodesh, we have many reasons to say Hallel," the group wrote in the caption for the music video on YouTube. "Especially during a difficult period for Israel and Jews around the world, our prayers for the safety of our soldiers, hostages, and Am Yisrael at large have never been more needed."

You can watch the Hallel medley as well as their other Jewish medleys on their YouTube page.