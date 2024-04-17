National Library receives personal archives of late UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

The personal archive of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks has arrived at the National Library of Israel and awaits review and cataloguing. The archive consists of some 50 cartons of files, notes, sermons, lectures, correspondence and books.

The archive was acquired with support from the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe. Once the files are catalogued, the library intends to provide extensive access to researchers, according to terms agreed upon by the Sacks family.

It is separate from the official records of Sacks's work as chief rabbi, which are housed at the London Metropolitan Archive.

“We are honored to be given responsibility for incorporating the writings and teachings of Rabbi Sacks into the Library of the State of Israel and the Jewish People,” said Sallai Meridor, Chairman of the National Library, using a Hebrew honorific to refer to the late religious leader.

"His legacy will not only serve as a magnet and a source of inspiration but also, through digitization, this important archive will be made available around the world for generations to come."

Sacks was one of the most prominent Diaspora Jewish voices

Sacks, who died in 2020 at 72, was the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the British Commonwealth from 1991 until 2013, and a member of the UK’s House of Lords from 2009 until his death.

Born the same year Israel declared its independence, Sacks was one of the most prominent voices in Diaspora Judaism, espousing distinct Jewish commitment alongside participation in, and contribution to, wider British society.

His writings were published in more than a dozen books and collections, including The Dignity of Difference, To Heal a Fractured World, and Not in God's Name: Confronting Religious Violence.