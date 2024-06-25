Strategic military preparation: Lessons from Torah and history

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

While the winds of war blow harder every day, Israel is preparing for the northern front with Hezbollah in Lebanon. As always, everything that our nation faces is guided by our Torah and sages, and we should learn from their wisdom to have a correct outlook on what to do and how to properly prepare. In our parasha (Shelach), Moshe sends the spies to the Land of Israel. What is the purpose of their mission? The Rambanexplains (in the beginning of Parasha), that before conquering a country or preparing for war, there must be extensive and detailed preparation, including collecting intelligence about the enemy and the territory one wants to conquer. Otherwise, going to fight a war blindly raises the chances of failure and getting defeated.

Thus, Moshe Rabbeinu sends twelve spies to learn about the enemy. He gives them a lengthy and detailed task to complete the mission effectively.

The purpose of this approach is rooted in King Shlomo'swisdom, as he says: "'with trickery you should fight wars and by wise advice you shall be victorious” (Mishlei 24:6). This teaches us that wars must be meticulously planned and prepared for. Such strategic preparation often gives an advantage to the side that initiates the attack, allowing them to strike first and capitalize on the surprises they have prepared. Conversely, the side being attacked is typically caught off guard and left at a significant disadvantage.

Let's learn from Moshe's advice to the spies and see what can be implemented for the upcoming war.

To learn correctly, we will use the explanations of the commentaries.

The parasha opens with the following psukim:

“When Moshe sent them to scout the land of Canaan, he said to them, “Go up there into the Negeb and on into the hill country, and see what kind of country it is. Are the people who dwell in it strong or weak, few or many? Is the country in which they dwell good or bad? Are the towns they live in open or fortified? Is the soil rich or poor? Is it wooded or not?”

Geography effects:

Moshe asks the spies to find out the following: first, learn about the nature of the area across the border where the fight will first take place in order to prepare the correct arms (Rashbam).

In different war settings, specific arms and vehicles are more effective depending on the terrain and combat conditions. Here are a few examples from our times:

Urban Warfare:

- Tanks and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs): These are highly maneuverable and well-armored, making them suitable for urban environments where quick, precise movements are necessary.

Mountainous Terrain:

- Lightweight Tanks: These are more agile and can navigate rough, uneven terrains better than heavier models.

- Helicopters: These can be used for air support and reconnaissance in difficult-to-reach mountainous regions.

Forest and Jungle Combat:

- Jungle Patrol Vehicles: Lightweight, all-terrain vehicles that can navigate through thick underbrush and narrow paths.

Accordingly, Moshe Rabenu wanted to know what geographic land they were entering to ensure they were equipped with the correct equipment and arms.

Climate:

Another important factor to consider is the weather in the land (Or Hachayim). Preparing for war correctly must take into consideration the weather, as it can delay the progress of the war and often cause those who aren't familiar with it to be defeated. For example:

- Napoleon's Invasion of Russia: In 1812, Napoleon's Grand Army invaded Russia but was not prepared for the harsh Russian winter. The severe cold, snow, and lack of supplies decimated his troops, leading to a disastrous retreat and significant losses.

- German Army in Russian Winter: During World War II, the German Army faced similar challenges during their invasion of the Soviet Union. The harsh winter conditions, including extreme cold, deep snow, and frozen equipment, severely hindered their progress and contributed to their defeat on the Eastern Front.

These historical examples demonstrate the critical importance of weather considerations in military planning.

Learning the Borders

Moshe also commanded them to study the borders carefully to determine the best location to attack first (Ramban, Hezkuni). In other words, they needed to identify the most vulnerable area that could be besieged first to penetrate the enemy defenses. Understanding that once they penetrated the enemy territory, it would be easier to continue their progress through the rest of the land.

Assessing the Strength of the Incumbents

Moshe also instructed them to assess the strength of the native enemy, though this was challenging given the short duration of their mission (Bamidbar 13, 18). Therefore, Moshe provided guidance on how to distinguish between strong and weak adversaries. He advised them to observe the construction of the cities, explaining that cities surrounded by high walls indicated weakness because strong nations would not require such extensive fortifications. Conversely, cities without walls suggested strength and confidence (Rashi). Understanding the power and strength of the enemy would determine the necessary arms, number of soldiers, and strategic techniques needed to enter enemy territory and conduct the campaign effectively.

Other ways to assess whether the enemy is strong or weak include observing the condition of their land. A green, fruitful, and flourishing landscape often produces strong and healthy inhabitants, as people are products of their environment(Sforno). Conversely, a dry and fruitless land may result in weak and malnourished individuals. Additionally, they should consider the size of the population. A healthy society typically has a large population with many children and large families. In contrast, a weak society is usually less populated for various reasons, such as migration in search of better living conditions, indicating societal vulnerability and susceptibility to devastation.

Spiritual strength

Moshe Rabenu also instructed the spies to determine if the enemy had righteous individuals who could spiritually protect them. For example, in the generation of Iyov, his righteousness protected his community (Rashi). This teaches us that even a righteous gentile can have a significant influence that may affect the success of our mission. The Zohar (Shemot, Vaera 32) also mentions this concept, suggesting that Muslims have maintained control over the land of Israel for a long time due to their observance of brit milah (circumcision). This illustrates that even when performed by a gentile, positive actions can merit spiritual influence and impact outcomes.

Social Intervention: Strategies and Impact

Another tool in preparation for war is to devastate the enemy from within. How is this done? The same way the enemy does to America and Israel. In both countries, millions of dollars are spent to fund anarchists such as Antifa and BDS to take to the streets and cause disorder and terror. When you ruin a country from within and create division, your fight becomes much easier.

Similarly, the social unrest in Israel preceding the Gaza war was dividing the country in a devastating way. The large demonstrations were well-funded by powers that are anti-Israel.

In last week’s parasha, we read that as the Aron traveled ahead of Am Yisrael, they would pray that Hashem should rise and scatter our enemies (Bamidbar 10, 35). "Scatter the enemy" means exactly what we explained—causing them to be ununitedand divided. How this can be done requires much thought, but it starts with this very prayer to Hashem and continues with finding ways to achieve this division.

This was a small glimpse of what we can glean from our parashaon the preparation for war. Anyone familiar with the magnificent intelligence work of the Mossad knows that they are preparing well in many different avenues for the war with Lebanon.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel