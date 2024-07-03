Sparring in Jewish law: Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto enthralled Ashdod

The Shuva Yisrael headquarters in Ashdod was full from one end to the other. The rabbis of the Yeshiva and its students came to hear a talk by Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto, the son of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the Shuva Yisrael communities.

The talk, which dealt with tefillin laws in general and Rabbeinu Tam's tefillin in particular, turned within a few minutes into a scene of enthusiastic Talmudic debate, questions and answers, legal discussions and profound hair-splitting arguments.

At the beginning of his remarks, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu revealed that soon he will be publishing a new book that will deal entirely with the topic of Rashi's and Rabbi Tam's tefillin and other issues.

The name of the new book is: Tefillin D’mari Alma. It will be distributed in Jewish communities in the USA and Israel and will be available in select bookstores.

Despite his relatively young age, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto is known as a genius and diligent student. He frequently gives classes on Torah and Jewish legal issues at the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva in Manhattan and many come to attend his classes.

These days, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto is accompanying his older brother, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Pinto, who came to Israel to lead a marathon of talks all over the country to strengthen the Shuva Yisrael communities.

Tonight there will be another talk by Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto in the city of Ashkelon, at the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva in 5 HaSukkah Street, at 5:00 p.m.

Watch the replay of Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto's class.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel