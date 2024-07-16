Watch: How you can find out who you really are

We all sometimes have moments when we feel sublime emotions. For example; During prayer or lighting Shabbat candles, after doing a good deed, giving charity to someone in need or saying a kind word to a friend.

Sometimes, right after the prayer or the good deed we did, we slide back into our routine life and no longer feel that exalted feeling. This feeling causes us distress, because no one likes to leave a sublime place for a mediocre one.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, explained in a recent talk that according to the books of chassidism, that high and sublime feeling is a glimpse of the person’s true reality. He really is in this exalted place. How he feels is really the truth.

Our challenge, Rabbi Yoel Pinto explained, is to retain the sublime feeling even after the prayer, so that our routine life will also be just as potent and good.

Watch his full words.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel