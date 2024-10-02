What is the Jewish response to tragedy? - opinion

One year ago, on Simchat Torah of the new year 5784, a cataclysmic tremor erupted around the world, shaking every single Jew into a consciousness of identity. The savagery unleashed against the Jewish people in Israel sent shock waves across the globe. The initial reaction seemed to universally be one of absolute disgust at the opening of a new chapter in the debilitation of the human into a rabid, evil, inhuman beast.

Before we had a chance to acclimate ourselves to this unbelievable horror show, the world turned from shock and sympathy to an ugly chorus of support for the murderous savages. Jews all over the world woke up to the reality of their Jewish identity, from the radical Left to the radical Right, full of fear engendered by the universal hate fest that has already infected our Western bastions of higher education.

Many reacted to this shocking attack with a new sense of pride and stalwart presence, recognizing their singular role as God’s chosen people. Many wondered why be Jewish if this hatred is directed at us from so many. A little 11-year-old girl asked her mother why we need to belong to this Jewish club when so many people don’t like us and even want to kill us. Why can’t we just be like everyone else? The mother’s response was a deep, painful cry, unable to find the language to answer.

As the hours wore on and the true horror of the tragedy clarified, we counted the recognizable remains of over 1,200 men, women, and children slaughtered and tortured. The painful realization of the kidnapped hostages added a layer of pain and suffering. We can dwell on this unimaginable tragedy ad infinitum.

The important question is – how do we react? What do we do? What should be our position? Obviously, any assistance we can give to our bereaved, traumatized brothers and sisters is mandatory. But how should it affect our personal lives?

History testifies that the Jewish people have unfortunately experienced this rodeo many times. We are used to nations trying to decimate, destroy, and obliterate our existence throughout the annals of time in a consistent pattern that raises its ugly head in every century and every geographic location.

Miraculously, true to God’s covenant with our patriarchal and matriarchal ancestors, we continue to persevere through the worst and most horrendous challenges. This small, vulnerable minority nation, banished from every country and internationally reviled, continues its eternal existential journey against all odds.

It is important to realize that it is not antisemitism or racism that evokes this irrational hatred.

It has existed since the beginning of time, dressed in various cultures and garments of Canaanites, Egyptians, Amalekites, Philistines, Babylonians, Romans, Islam, Spain, Chmielnicki, Hitler, Stalin, Hamas, etc. – different locations, different clothing, different languages, but the same radical hate.

It is a hatred of our mission, our standards, our way of life, our ideology, and our role in bringing godliness into this world. We stubbornly resisted those challenges and sustained our Jewish identity. The dynamic force that was consistent through every trial and tribulation was our secret weapon – the Torah and its precepts binding us to our Father in heaven.

Learning lessons from history

We can learn the truest lessons from the facts of history and statistics, which don’t lie. Any person with a rational mind who follows the dots can see the mystical, transcendent, underlying foundation guaranteeing Jewish historical continuity and global impact. It is the modus operandi that God negotiated with us in our common covenant, which demands that we live by its conditions, the way God intended for us. When He chose us as His singular nation, to be His precious jewel and a light unto the nations, God promised to protect us and bless us. History has borne that out as we are here in our full power and glory.

It is time to take a more serious look at what makes us Jewish and how we can best fulfill our Jewish mission. This year, 5785, a new positive energy will enter the world that will transform the trajectory of where we have been going for the last year into a year of tranquility, health, peace of mind and soul, and awaiting the final, complete redemption for the Jewish people and all of the world.

The venerable Jewish leader of our century, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, has already heralded our historically awaited redemption. Based on the record of his visions and prophecies having all come to pass, I am certain that this will come to pass as well, and we will be sealed for the best year ever as 5785 brings peace, tranquility, happiness, health, and wealth.

May we all be inscribed and sealed for a sweet year.

The writer is the rabbi and spiritual leader of The Shul of Bal Harbour, Florida, and founder of the Aleph Institute.