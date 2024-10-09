Rabbi Pinto special visit to Uzbekistan

Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto recently embarked on a significant visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with Rabbi Shlomo Babayev, the Chief Rabbi of Uzbekistan, alongside prominent local officials.

During his stay, Rabbi Pinto discussed the challenges faced by the Jewish community and expressed deep appreciation for the efforts being made to preserve Jewish heritage. He remarked, "You are a light to thousands of Jews, reviving the history of the Jewish people in this region."

Additionally, Rabbi Pinto observed the traditional Tashlich prayer by a local river, praying for the well-being of the Jewish people during these difficult times. His message of unity and hope resonated strongly with the local Jewish community.

Following his visit to Uzbekistan, Rabbi Pinto will travel to Jerusalem, where he will lead Yom Kippur prayers at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel, with over a thousand participants expected to join. His visit and leadership during the High Holidays mark a spiritual highlight for his followers worldwide, further strengthening ties between Jewish communities globally.

