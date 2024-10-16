For the first time: The European Bible Quiz, with hundreds of teens participating

In a joint initiative by the "Conference of European Rabbis" and the Jewish Agency, the first European Bible Quiz will take place. Hundreds of Jewish students, aged 14-18, from schools across Europe will participate. The finals will feature 50 contestants in a public competition in Tevet 5785, where the European Bible Champion will be crowned. The winners will also participate in the International Bible Quiz in Jerusalem.

The event will include esteemed judges, such as Rabbi Avichai Apel, Chair of Germany’s Rabbis and Vice President of the Conference. He emphasized the importance of bringing the Bible — the foundation of Jewish and human culture — closer to European Jewish youth. Gadi Gronich, Chief of Staff for the Conference President, explained that this quiz is not just a competition but a tool to strengthen spiritual resilience, especially in challenging times.

Rabbi Amir Ostashinsky, head of the project, noted that in previous years, the quiz took place only in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This year, it will expand to include all European countries, with judges including local rabbis and educators selecting representatives from each country. The finals will be held at Munich’s "Ohel Yaakov" Synagogue, with government officials and the Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, attending.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel