Shemini Atzeret and Simhat Torah 2024: Candle-lighting times for Israel and US

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

21 Tishrei, 5785

In the diaspora States, Shemini Atzeret and Simhat Torah are celebrated over two days, whereas in Israel, they are held on the same day. Therefore, in the US, the first time is the candle lighting for Shemini Atzeret and the second for Simhat Torah.

Therefore, the Simhat Torah candles should be lit from a pre-existing flame.

The chag ends on Saturday evening as Simhat Torah runs into Shabbat.

New York

Shemini Atzeret candle lighting: 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday October 23

Simhat Torah candle lighting: 6:43 p.m. on Thursday, October 24

Los Angeles

Shemini Atzeret candle lighting: 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23

Simhat Torah candle lighting: 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, October 24

In Israel, Simhat Torah and Shemini Atzeret are on the same day, so the time it ends refers to the next day (Thursday 24).

Jerusalem

Candle lighting time: 5:18 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:34 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Candle lighting time: 5:37 p.m

Chag ends: 6:35 p.m.

Haifa

Candle lighting time: 5:28 p.m

Chag ends: 6:34 p.m.

Beersheba

Candle lighting time: 5:40 p.m

Chag ends: 6:36 p.m.