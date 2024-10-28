Book of Genesis: Accessible Torah translation captivates diverse readers, spurs multiple printings

The Book of Genesis, an English translation of the Torah filled with insights from centuries of Jewish thought, has captured the attention of both religious and secular audiences, prompting Open Book Press to release its third printing within a year. Lauded as “a complete masterpiece” by readers and scholars alike, this English Chumash features nearly 800 pages and 577 commentaries, offering a window into Jewish history, wisdom, and culture.

First launched in the US, The Book of Genesis has become a favorite among English-speaking Jewish communities, drawing particular praise for its approachable style that brings traditional texts to life for a diverse audience.

Now available in Israel as well, its publishers believe it resonates deeply today amid complex times for Jews globally. The team at Jerusalem’s Pomerantz bookstore notes, “We’re excited to introduce this book in Israel now, at a time when its timeless messages are more relevant than ever.”

The Chumash was over a decade in the making, led by Rabbi Yanki Tauber, a New York-based scholar whose mission has been to make Jewish texts accessible to readers from all backgrounds. Known for his work as chief editor of Chabad.org, Rabbi Tauber brings a careful balance of accuracy and readability to the translation, aiming to engage scholars and newcomers alike.

Each parashah, or Torah portion, comes with translations and commentary featuring charts, illustrations, and maps that give readers visual insights into the biblical stories and characters. There’s also a “Biblical Lexicon” that highlights alternative interpretations within the text, shedding light on the cultural and historical layers of Torah wisdom. Rabbi Tauber explains, “This translation connects readers directly to the richness of Jewish tradition, providing insights that transcend generations.” Image of the Book of Genesis, an English translation of the Torah (credit: Open Book Press)

In addition to classic commentary, The Book of Genesis also weaves in philosophical and mystical perspectives from sources like Kabbalah and Chasidut. Rabbi Menachem Shagalow, a New York businessman who supports the project, emphasizes, “This book brings Torah to a level of accessibility never seen before. It’s designed for anyone curious about their Jewish heritage, providing a uniquely accessible experience.”

Chumash features diverse scholarly perspectives

The Chumash features an inclusive range of perspectives, with contributions from well-known scholars like the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the Satmar Rebbe, Rav Kook, and the Brisker Rov—each bringing distinct viewpoints on questions like the significance of Noah’s Ark or the Tree of Knowledge. Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, author of Jewish Literacy, applauds the Chumash for its “sophisticated and highly elegant presentation,” remarking that readers will turn to it year after year.

The journey of this Chumash is far from complete. Open Book Press is already working on The Book of Exodus, aiming to complete the entire Torah within five years. Backed by donations from philanthropists like Rabbi Yekusiel Kalmenson, the project’s costs are substantial, with each volume costing over a million dollars to produce. George Rohr, another prominent philanthropist, has also contributed, helping to ensure this work remains available to anyone interested in exploring Jewish thought.

The Book of Genesis has garnered accolades from diverse voices, including Professor Lawrence Schiffman of New York University, who praised it as “beautiful and excellent.” Jewish-American author Herman Wouk, upon reviewing a pre-release copy of one parashah, stated that it was “the Chumash [he] would have wanted to write.” The volume’s accessible design, developed by typographer Baruch Gorkin, is another key factor in its success, helping bring its lessons and insights to a broad audience.