New York: The Hilula of Rabbi Chaim Pinto “The Younger” at the Yeshiva of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto

Last night, at the “Shuva Israel” Yeshiva in the heart of Manhattan, a moving evening was held in honor of the hilula of Rabbi Chaim Pinto “The Younger” zt”l, led by his grandson, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. The event drew hundreds of participants.

Rabbi Pinto opened the evening with words of praise for the late tzaddik and elaborated on his defining characteristic: the trait of chesed (kindness). “Rabbi Chaim Pinto ‘The Younger’ was entirely holy,” said Rabbi Pinto. “Kindness defined him. Every act of kindness, charity, and good deed we do today is a direct continuation of the roots planted by this righteous grandfather.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

The rabbi spoke of the Pinto family’s illustrious lineage, whose rabbis dedicated their lives to helping others. “The flesh and bones of the fathers remain with the grandchildren,” Rabbi Pinto said. “What Rabbi Chaim planted in his time, we continue today. This is the incredible strength of Shuva Israel: Torah and chesed.”

The life story of Rabbi Chaim Pinto “The Younger” zt”l is filled with inspiring acts of kindness. From a young age, he demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to helping others. His personal attendant, R’ Yeshua, once shared that the tzaddik would go from house to house every day, collecting charity for the needy and often personally shopping for impoverished families. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto also emphasized the deep connection Rabbi Chaim had to prayer. He described how the tzaddik’s prayers were always uttered with profound intention and sincerity, often resulting in miracles. “Rabbi Chaim always referred to himself as ‘the humble servant of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai,’” Rabbi Pinto recounted. “His prayers ascended straight to the heavens, and through them, many found salvation.”

One remarkable story shared during the evening illustrated Rabbi Chaim’s ability to identify food that didn’t meet the strictest kosher standards, even when it appeared outwardly fine. When asked how he knew, the tzaddik replied simply, “When one guards themselves from forbidden things, Hashem guards them from stumbling into sin.”

Rabbi Pinto highlighted Rabbi Chaim’s humility, comparing him to Eliezer, the servant of Abraham, who is praised by the sages for not taking credit for his achievements. “Eliezer remained faithful to his mission and never saw himself as great,” said Rabbi Pinto. “Similarly, Rabbi Chaim served Hashem with humility and simplicity, which is what made his blessings so powerful.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

“The Torah teaches us how to live a life of purpose,” Rabbi Pinto added. “Not to take credit for our successes but to recognize that everything comes from Hashem.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded the evening with a heartfelt message: “In the merit of Rabbi Chaim Pinto ‘The Younger,’ may we all be blessed with abundance, joy, and success. His kindness is a call to each of us to add goodness to the world.”

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The hilula of Rabbi Chaim Pinto zt”l was more than just a memorial event; it was a powerful reminder of a life dedicated to Torah, kindness, and humility. Participants left the evening inspired to carry on the legacy of this great tzaddik, ensuring that his light continues to shine for generations to come.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel