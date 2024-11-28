Bridging Histories: New WJC exhibition celebrates Sephardi history, heritage and contributions

A new exhibition hosted by the World Jewish Congress celebrates historical Sephardi heritage and contribution to society, leaving the viewers intrigued to research more about the history of Jews in the Middle East.

Born to parents from Lebanon who emigrated in 1977, Rabbi Isaac Choua now serves as Global Interfaith Lead for the WJC Jewish Diplomatic Corps and liaison for Jewish communities in the Middle East and North Africa. Choua, who oversees the exhibition, spoke to The Jerusalem Post on the occasion of Sephardi Heritage Month and the Israel-sanctioned Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from the Arab Countries and Iran marked on November 30.

A Multilingual Childhood

Choua's personal history reflects the complex tapestry of the Sephardi Jewish experience. "Growing up in Brooklyn, I was surrounded by Sephardic Jews from Syria, Lebanon, Damascus, Aleppo, and Egypt," Choua reminisced. "We spoke Hebrew, Arabic, and English, with sprinklings of Spanish and French." According to Choua, this multilingual background was his first hint of a broader Jewish narrative, often overlooked by mainstream Jewish historical accounts.

During his early school years, Choua recalled a pivotal moment of cultural awareness. "In second grade, someone asked me whether I was Ashkenazi or Sephardi," he said. "That's when I first realized I was somehow different.” THE TOOLKIT includes images of Sephardi culture. (credit: JIMENA)

Choua highlighted a critical gap in how Jewish history is typically presented. "In school, I experienced a predominantly Ashkenazi-focused narrative with subtle anti-Sephardic undertones at the time," he said. "The Jewish historical education was heavily skewed towards one perspective, overlooking the rich experiences of Jews from Arab lands."

Still on the issue of the historical account, Choua mentioned that pogroms in Arab countries like Libya rarely received the same historical recognition as events like Kristallnacht in Germany. “Institutions like Yad Vashem only recently began acknowledging Jewish experiences in places like Tunisia,” he reminded. "When we discuss Jewish history, we must truly mean Jewish history – acknowledging everyone's legacy and pain."

Celebrate contribution – not only persecution

Through his post in the World Jewish Congress, Choua maintains connections with Jewish communities across the Middle East, including Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, and Morocco, navigating the nuanced terrain of Jewish-Arab relationships with remarkable insight.

Now a current exhibition led by WJC and promoted by Choua himself, originally planned for launch in Morocco before the October 7th massacre, aims to educate Jews about their comprehensive history. " Jews were always an integral part of the Middle Eastern fabric," Choua explained, stressing that when Jewish youth don’t understand Jewish identity and history, it translates into fractured narratives.

For Choua, it is important to stress not only instances of persecution of Jews but also emphasize the Jewish population’s contribution to culture in the Middle East. He stressed that the exhibition does not deal with the heart-rending deportation and exile of Jews of the Middle East but rather sets a goal to provoke the viewers into being intrigued and researching the tragic destiny that befell these millennia-old vibrant Jewish communities on their own.

Such is the case of Laila Murad, a successful Jewish-Egyptian whose story is supposed to prompt viewers into discovering how Nasser once denounced her as a Zionist and how this cost her career.

For this reason, the exhibition focuses on showcasing remarkable Jewish individuals from different countries across the Middle East, including musicians, diplomats, ministers, athletes, artists, and thinkers. "Sephardi Jews are not just about food," he emphasized with a smile. "We're highlighting how Jews were pioneers in so many areas of life, like being the first to bring cinema to North Africa."

When asked whether people were interested in researching these stories and their own heritage, Choua sighed. "People are interested," he said carefully, "but unfortunately, there's little genuine earnestness in truly understanding the Jewish experience in the Middle East."

Choua critically examined contemporary litmus tests of Jewish identity. "Especially in the Sephardic world, Zionism meant something different," he explained. The Zionism of figures like Alkalai, Bibas, Moyal, and Lazarus was more nuanced than the canonized version of Zionism which most people know.”

According to Choua, interactions are now primarily viewed through the lens of Israel, with little genuine attempt to understand the broader Jewish experience. He added that both pro-Zionist and anti-Zionist political agendas attempt to explore these experiences for their own benefit instead of attempting to learn about them in a sincere manner.

Jews of Arab Lands

When asked about his views regarding the issue of Sephardi Jewish identity in Israel versus the US, Choua answered: "Even in Israel, where half the Jewish population is of Sephardi origin, only a few pages were dedicated to Sephardic history," he explained. "Tragically, even Sephardic Jews themselves often don't know their own rich historical narrative."

In this context, Choua commended the Bitton Committee, set up in 2016 under then Education Minister Naftali Bennett, for beginning to address these historical gaps in Israeli educational curricula. “There's still much work to be done,” Choua emphasized.

A core mission of the exhibition, as per Choua himself, is transforming how Jewish identity is perceived. "For many Jews," he said, "Jewish identity has become synonymous with experienced antisemitism – a narrative of victimhood rather than pride."

For him, the exhibition represents a bridge to celebrating Jewish identity. "It's not about others telling our story," Choua passionately declared, "but us telling our own story. It's a new way of connecting with Jewish identity and heritage."

Choua referenced historical institutions like Tiferet Israel in Lebanon, which advocated for maintaining Middle Eastern roots while embracing external knowledge. "Our scholars were educated and worked real jobs. To be considered wise, one needs to have a genuine profession. They supported women's education and higher learning."

Choua continued: "What's missing today is an all-encompassing Jewish identity, like that of our sages. This isn't just Sephardic heritage – this is Jewish heritage. It's an opportunity to connect with roots that belong to all of us."

Choua’s vision extends beyond the exhibition. Referring to an action group for the promotion of Sephardic heritage inside the WJC, Choua envisioned: "I hope this group won't exist in five years because by then we will have become an essential part of the process of understanding and celebrating our complete Jewish story."

For Choua, the exhibition represents more than a historical display; it's a powerful statement about diversity, complexity, and the rich, multifaceted nature of Jewish identity – a narrative that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. A passionate plea to recognize that Jewish history is not monolithic but a vibrant, interconnected tapestry of experiences waiting to be fully understood and celebrated.

The exhibit’s website can be found at: https://www.worldjewishcongress.org/en/legacy-of-jews-in-MENA.