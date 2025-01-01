Stop focusing on your flaws: A strengthening message from Rabbi Yoel Pinto

In one of his recent lectures, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, addressed the well-known verse from the “Tzitzit” passage in the Shema prayer: “Do not follow after your own heart and your own eyes”. While analyzing the verse’s meaning, he cited the words of the Chozeh of Lublin, who offered a profound and fresh perspective on spiritual growth and coping with human inclinations.

According to Rabbi Pinto, “After your heart” describes a state in which a person is drawn after their emotions and impulses. “When a person follows their heart, their inclinations, they lose the ability to perceive their connection to God,” he explained.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto continued, addressing the second part of the verse: “After your eyes”, which he interpreted as the influence of forbidden sights on a person’s spiritual world. “When someone follows what they see with their eyes—after prohibited sights—they ask themselves: How can I draw closer to God? How can I truly serve Him?”

Yet, alongside the warning lies hope: “God tells us, ‘Do not follow.’ Do not think that your connection with Me has been severed. Do not believe that the covenant between us has been dissolved. Our connection is eternal and everlasting.”

Rabbi Pinto added: “The word ‘follow’ is not only a term of movement but also implies release—as in releasing or undoing something. Don’t think of undoing the covenant or the bond. A person can always return, always draw closer. They must believe in their ability, not focus on their flaws, but strive upwards.”

According to Rabbi Pinto, this is the only way to achieve spiritual completeness: “Only if a person believes in themselves and in their ability to overcome challenges can they reach great heights and achieve significant accomplishments.”

“Stop focusing on your flaws. Believe in your connection with God—it is always there. Believe in your capabilities and in your ability to grow,” Rabbi Yoel Pinto concluded.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel