The incredible power of speech: Rabbi Pinto’s empowering message

In a recent address, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto emphasized the power of words and their profound impact on shaping our reality. “Every word carries weight,” said Rabbi Pinto. “The words we utter have the power to create reality.”

Rabbi Pinto began by referencing the dramatic encounter between Judah and Joseph in the Torah portion “Vayigash”: “Then Judah approached him and said, ‘Please, my lord, let your servant speak a word in my lord’s ears, and do not let your anger flare against your servant—for you are like Pharaoh.’”

According to Rabbi Pinto, this event highlights the immense responsibility that comes with every word. Judah, who initially offered himself and his brothers as slaves following the discovery of the goblet with Benjamin, suddenly confronts Joseph with a firm demand to return Benjamin. “Why does Judah suddenly erupt in anger?” Rabbi Pinto asked. “After all, he was the one who suggested enslavement. The answer lies in the power of speech. When Judah realized the grave consequences of his words, he stood before Joseph to rectify them.”

Rabbi Pinto illustrated this concept with another biblical example. “When Abraham said, ‘We will return to you,’ he ensured that through his positive speech, Isaac returned safely with him. Had Abraham said otherwise, Heaven forbid, his words would have been fulfilled exactly as spoken. This teaches the principle of our sages: ‘A person should always open his mouth for good.’”

Rabbi Pinto also referred to the verse in Amos: “For behold, He forms mountains and creates the wind; He tells man what his speech is.” Quoting the Talmud in Chagigah, Rabbi Pinto explained, “Even a casual conversation between a man and his wife is recorded and presented on the day of judgment.” He stressed that this verse underscores the extraordinary influence of speech, even in daily, seemingly insignificant interactions: “The Almighty created the world with His words. If all creation was formed through speech, then every word we speak holds profound significance. Even what seems like trivial conversation can have far-reaching consequences.”

Rabbi Pinto offered another example from the interaction between Jacob and his sons when Reuben proposed taking responsibility for Benjamin. “Reuben told Jacob, ‘You may put my two sons to death if I do not bring him back to you,’” Rabbi Pinto recalled. “But Jacob refused. He understood that Reuben’s words—this opening of his mouth to Satan—could lead to disaster. Therefore, Jacob said, ‘My son shall not go down with you… lest harm befall him on the journey you are taking.’ The emphasis on ‘the journey you are taking’ refers to the reckless way of speaking, of opening the mouth to negative possibilities.”

Rabbi Pinto also shared a story from the Talmud in Berachot about Rav Huna, who lost 400 barrels of wine. “When he sought advice from Rav Yehuda,” Rabbi Pinto recounted, “he was told to examine his words, as they might have caused the loss. Ultimately, the sages concluded that the damage resulted from thoughtless speech.”

According to Rabbi Pinto, this story demonstrates the direct connection between words and reality. “When a person speaks negatively or destructively, they open a doorway for harm. We must be vigilant with our speech and strive to open our mouths only for good.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded with a personal call to action: “We must remember the principle: ‘A covenant is made with the lips.’ Everything that happened to Abraham, Jacob, and the tribes was a result of their speech. One who speaks positively will see goodness. By guarding our words, we can create a positive and blessed reality around us.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel