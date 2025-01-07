Over a million followers: Albanian PM shares footage of his meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto

The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, revealed on his official social media accounts, which have over a million followers, extensive video footage of his recent meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto.

The Albanian Prime Minister posted the footage on both Twitter and Instagram, showcasing Rabbi Pinto’s visit to Albania, with a Hasidic song by Motty Steinmetz playing in the background.

Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote with great emotion: “I am so honored and humbled to have the privilege of hosting Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in Albania for the second time — a model country of religious fraternity, where Jews were protected like nowhere else during World War II.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

He further shared that he and Rabbi Pinto visited the city of Vlora, where Jews had historically lived: “It was a privilege to visit Vlora with him, the city where Jews settled centuries ago and where, in the area that once housed the Jewish neighborhood, we will soon break ground to build a beautiful Jewish Museum,” he revealed.

In the video footage, Prime Minister Rama turned to the camera and expressed his deep excitement in welcoming Rabbi Pinto. “I feel a profound need to partner with Rabbi Pinto’s vision of making Albania a destination where Jews from all over the world can come, preserving their traditions with ample opportunities for Mehadrin kosher food,” he said. (credit: Shuva Israel)

It should be noted that this is the second time Rabbi Pinto has made an official visit to Albania, at the residence of Prime Minister Edi Rama. During his visit, Rabbi Pinto met with senior government officials and leaders of the local Jewish community, aiming to preserve Albania’s historic Jewish heritage.

It is also noted that the “Shuva Israel” organization plans to expand into Albania, with a yeshiva expected to open in the coming days, adding to the 100 Shuva Israel yeshivas worldwide under the leadership of Rabbi Pinto.

Rabbi Pinto is scheduled to arrive in Israel this week and will lead a marathon of Torah lectures and spiritual strengthening events across the country. The main event will take place on Saturday night, Parashat Vayechi, at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, where thousands are expected to attend alongside Rabbi Pinto.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel