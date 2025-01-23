Amazing: The frog revealed a great and life-changing secret

During his weekly lesson, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, leader of the “Shuva Yisrael” community, presented a profound and inspiring interpretation of the plague of frogs in Egypt and its eternal influence on human nature and inner strengths.

According to the Sages, the plague of frogs involved a single frog that triggered a miraculous phenomenon. The well-known dispute in Tractate Sanhedrin presents two opinions: Rabbi Eliezer and Rabbi Akiva. The debate centers on whether a single frog multiplied miraculously or if the Egyptians struck it, causing countless frogs to emerge from each blow. Each interpretation sheds light on the essence of the frog’s unique strength—the power of self-sacrifice.

Rabbi Pinto focused particularly on the words of Rabbi Elazar ben Azariah, who asserted: “There was one frog; it croaked, and they came.” According to Rabbi Pinto, this description reveals profound spiritual significance: the power of the frog was not merely miraculous but inherent, naturally embedded in its essence. This trait, he explained, conveys to humanity the ability to sacrifice oneself naturally and completely as part of one’s innate character.

Rabbi Pinto elaborated that the frog bequeathed two significant gifts to mankind: the power to sing and praise the Creator and the virtue of self-sacrifice. This self-sacrifice was vividly demonstrated during the plague of frogs when, at God’s command, the frogs leaped into the burning ovens of the Egyptians. According to Rabbi Pinto, this act exemplifies the root of humanity’s ability to dedicate oneself for the sanctification of God’s name, to give thanks, and to sing praises—even in the most challenging circumstances.

In discussing King David and the psalms he composed, Rabbi Pinto referenced the Midrash in “Yalkut Shimoni,” which recounts how, after David completed the Book of Psalms, a frog appeared before him and rebuked him. The frog claimed that it sings thousands of praises to God every moment, leaving David speechless. Rabbi Pinto explained that this story highlights the spiritual source of humanity’s ability to praise and sing to God. These capabilities are not merely the result of human ingenuity but a divine gift instilled in humanity at creation, inspired by the animal kingdom.

Rabbi Pinto further expanded on the divine wisdom evident in the design of creation. He emphasized that every creature has a unique role in the world, and every strength within humans is the result of spiritual and physical contributions from the rest of creation. The frog, much like the tachash—a rare animal created specifically for the Tabernacle—teaches the importance of using these gifts with holiness and wisdom.

This remarkable lesson from Rabbi Pinto serves as a reminder of the immense value of self-sacrifice, not only as a lofty ideal but as an inherent and natural quality within us all. Through this perspective, we are called to connect with our inner strengths, offer thanks and praises to God, and be ready to dedicate ourselves to sanctifying His name—just as the frogs in Egypt once did.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel