Rabbi Pinto to his disciples: Success is not measured only in moments of triumph

“And Jethro, the priest of Midian, Moses’ father-in-law, heard all that God had done for Moses and for Israel, His people, how the Lord had brought Israel out of Egypt” (Exodus 18:1).

This week’s Torah portion tells the story of Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law, who heard about the miracles and wonders that had occurred for the Jewish people and, as a result, came to join them. Rashi explains that the news that prompted Jethro to come was the splitting of the Red Sea and the war with Amalek. Later, the Torah describes how Moses recounts to Jethro in detail the events that befell the Israelites, at which point “Jethro rejoiced”—or, as some interpretations suggest, was seized with trembling.

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto posed the question: Why did Moses need to elaborate on these events if the Torah already states that Jethro had heard about them? Rabbi Pinto explained that there is a profound lesson here—Jethro had heard about the Exodus from Egypt, but he perceived the period of enslavement and the period of redemption as two separate, unrelated phases. He understood that there were times of suffering and times of success, but he did not realize that the suffering itself was an integral part of the process of redemption. Moses taught him that hardship is what leads to growth, and that descent is an inseparable part of ascent.

Rabbi Pinto further emphasized that a person develops precisely through moments of difficulty. When one faces challenges, they uncover inner strengths they were previously unaware of. If a person’s life were always smooth and effortless, they would never discover their true capabilities.

This concept can be compared to someone seeking to strengthen their muscles—if they remain completely at rest, they will not grow stronger. Only by lifting weights, exerting themselves, and challenging their body do they develop true strength. Similarly, in the spiritual realm, it is through overcoming difficulties that a person reveals inner resilience, strengthens their faith, and rises to new heights.

The Zohar offers an analogy to the process of natural growth. Just as a seed must decay in the soil before it can take root and grow into a great tree, so too does a person achieve spiritual growth and true development through their struggles and hardships.

Rabbi Pinto stressed that success is not measured only by moments of triumph, but also by the long journey that leads to them. Even when one feels they are in a difficult period, they must recognize it as an opportunity for strength, self-improvement, and renewal.

At first, Jethro saw the enslavement in Egypt and the Exodus as two disconnected phases, but Moses helped him see the full picture—that pain and hardship are not separate from redemption but rather an essential part of it. This is why “Jethro rejoiced”—or, as some interpretations suggest, was overcome with trembling—because this perspective was entirely new to him.

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto concluded that a person must internalize this fundamental principle: when facing a difficult period, it is not a time of despair but the beginning of new growth. One must view challenges as preparation for something greater and understand that the deepest roots are planted in the hardest and most unyielding soil, from which they eventually flourish and thrive.

this article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel