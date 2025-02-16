Ex-hostage Sasha Trufanov wraps tefillin with Russian chief rabbi day after release

Less than a day after returning to Israel as part of the sixth round of releases under the initial hostage deal, this is the first thing former hostage Sasha Trufanov did this morning.

On Saturday, three hostages were released – Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn – after 498 days in Hamas captivity as part of the sixth round of the first deal. They were reunited with their families moments after arriving in Re’im and were then transferred to Sheba Medical Center for a series of checkups before returning home.

Sasha returned to Israel in relatively good condition, walking on his own two feet and maintaining optimism as he tried to reassure his mother, Yelena Trufanov, that he was okay.

Less than 24 hours had passed since the former hostage landed on Israeli soil, and this was the first thing he did upon his return.

On Sunday morning, he asked to put on tefillin at the hospital with the local rabbi, where he has been staying since his return, and recited a prayer of gratitude for his release and a plea for the release of all remaining hostages. Sasha Troponov embraces his grandmother after being reunited. (credit: GPO)

Marking a new week

Reunion photos of Sasha with his family were published in the media Sunday night, only after the conclusion of Shabbat, at the family’s request.

Sasha’s mother and his partner, Sapir Cohen, began observing Shabbat and became more religiously observant following the October 7 massacre.