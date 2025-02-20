Rising Antisemitism: 30 young Rabbis from 13 countries start training program

Amid the rising antisemitism worldwide and especially in Europe, the fourth cycle of the “Rabbinical Reserve of Europe” training program by the “Conference of European Rabbis” opened in Munich, Germany. Thirty young rabbis from thirteen countries recently began a comprehensive program for rabbis to deal with community challenges.

In the previous three cycles, eighty-four rabbis participated, who now serve in twenty-one countries. The program and seminar are supported by the Bavarian Ministry of Education and Culture as part of the government support for the “Conference of European Rabbis” activities to ensure and strengthen Jewish life in Europe, along with the Matanel Foundation.

As part of this unique program, operated in the world of rabbinical leadership in Europe, the rabbis study and train deeply in halacha and practice over two years in many subjects, including mikvah inspection, community kashrut, verification of Jewish status, eruvin, marriage and kiddushin, laws of Torah scrolls, tefillin, and mezuzot, and more. They also receive professional workshops and tools for community development and management in areas such as public speaking, leadership, community building, mediation, team management, fundraising, creating a vision and action plans, and more. The program is operated from the conference headquarters in Munich under the sponsorship of the Bavarian government.

In a distinguished ceremony at the opening of the cycle, held at the community center, speeches were delivered by the President of the Conference, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Rabbi Moshe Lebel, the rabbinical director of the conference and head of Yeshivat “Torat Chaim” in Moscow, where many of his students, graduates of the program, now serve in rabbinical positions throughout Europe. The local rabbi of Munich, Rabbi Shmuel Aharon Brodman, Chief of Staff and CEO of the Conference Foundation, Mr. Gadi Gronich, Secretary General Rabbi Aharon Shmuel Baskin, and Director of Development and Training, Rabbi David Basok, also spoke.

During the three-day seminar, participants attended Torah lessons and lectures from rabbis and accompanying staff, including a special lecture on “Memory and Identity – Why It Is Important to Remember the Holocaust” by Dr. Ludwig Spaehle, the Commissioner for Combating Antisemitism in Germany. They visited the Ministry of Justice and the Bavarian District Court and held a meeting with representatives of the Attorney General responsible for handling antisemitism. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Before the opening of the fourth cycle of the rabbinical leadership program for Europe, rabbis from Israel, led by Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel and head of Yeshivat “Merkaz HaRav,” held a special visit to the community institutions and the conference headquarters in Munich. The rabbis, including Rabbi Yoel Manovich, head of Yeshivat Hispin, Rabbi Avi Siltski, Rosh Yeshiva at Merkaz HaRav, Rabbi Rafi Dayan, senior figure in the conversion system of the Chief Rabbinate, Rabbi Chaim Markowitz, rabbi of the Gilgal community in Maale Adumim, Rabbi Matanya Yedid, head of the Safra Center, and Rabbi Amichai Kaufman, assistant to Rabbi Shapira, received a broad overview of “The Relations of European Diaspora Communities with Israel Following the War,” “The Challenges and Future of Jewish Communities in Europe,” “Conversion and Kashrut Issues in Europe,” and “The Jewish Initiatives and Programs Operated by the Conference from the Central Headquarters.”

Rabbi Shapira said he was moved to see such extensive activity operated specifically from the city of Munich, Germany, and under the auspices of the authorities. “You are doing holy work and laying another brick in the building of the Jewish people for generations.”

The visit was attended by Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Chairman of the German Rabbis and Vice President of the Conference, Rabbi Avichai Apel, Rabbi of Frankfurt, Rabbi Shmuel Aharon Brodman, Rabbi Moshe David Cohen from Scandinavia, Chief of Staff Mr. Gadi Gronich, and Secretary General Rabbi Aharon Shmuel Baskin.

The “Conference of European Rabbis” began five years ago in operating the program “The Rabbinical Reserve of Europe” to empower community rabbis and train them as a rabbinical reserve in halacha and outreach across Europe. So far, young rabbis serving as community rabbis in several cities in Germany and other countries have participated, including Spain, Switzerland, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, Moldova, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Austria, Georgia, Ukraine, and Estonia.

The program is accompanied by the President of the Conference, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Chairman of the Standing Committee and Av Beit Din of London, Rabbi Menachem Gelley, Rabbi Moshe Lebel, and a permanent rabbinical committee of experienced rabbis in rabbinical leadership and outreach. The rabbis attend practical halachic lessons from senior rabbis and receive close mentoring from twelve rabbis, most of whom are members of the standing committee. The professional aspect of the program is led by Mr. Nir Aharon.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said, “You are all standing today facing the challenges of tomorrow for Jewish communities around the countries. None of us knows what tomorrow will bring, but the Jewish knowledge you are expected to impart to future generations contains eternal values for the eternal people, with which you are supposed to overcome all the challenges of time. As part of your studies beginning today, you will receive the tools to shape communities, create the right platform, and build the podium from which you will proclaim your voice. Your words will resonate within the communities, and God’s name will be sanctified in the world.”

Rabbi Moshe Lebel said, “The challenges today are immense. There is a tremendous thirst for Jewish belonging to the synagogue and the community. The rabbis, whose training is Torah-based, come to general communities, and in most cases, this involves genuine outreach to assimilated Jews. We must equip them with the appropriate tools to strengthen their Jewish identity, teach them Torah and mitzvot, and bring them closer to Judaism.”

He praised Chief of Staff Mr. Gadi Gronich for initiating and driving the program, the heads of the “Netzach” and “Matanel” organizations, Secretary General Rabbi Aharon Shmuel Baskin, who coordinates the program, Director of Development and Training Rabbi David Basok for his special dedication, and the leaders of the Jewish community in Munich for their cooperation and hospitality.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel