Rabbi Pinto: Disputes Are Destroying Us

In his recent sermons, Rabbi Yashiyahu Pinto called upon his thousands of students to increase unconditional love, to forgive one another, and to let go of disputes and conflicts. “Disputes are what are destroying us,” emphasized Rabbi Pinto. “The moment we are at peace with each other, no enemy will be able to overcome us.”

Rabbi Pinto reiterated the need for unity and love for fellow Jews as a way to confront the challenges of our time. “When a person’s heart is full of kindness, love, and brotherhood towards the world, they can correct and positively influence others,” he explained. “But when the heart is full of anger and internal judgment, any rebuke or criticism loses its power.”

According to him, a person’s inner being should be filled with kindness, and their heart should be full of mercy and love. Even when rebuke is necessary, it must come from a place of compassion and a desire for correction, not from internal anger. “When you are angry at someone who made a mistake, the anger should come from concern and caring, not from internal judgment,” he said.

Rabbi Pinto explained that when the heart is full of love for fellow Jews and for humanity, the rebuke carries tremendous spiritual power and can create real change. In contrast, when the heart is filled with anger and internal judgment, the rebuke loses its effectiveness. “A person who has judgment in their heart and rebukes from internal anger – their rebuke is ineffective; it only instills fear but does not correct,” he clarified.

“Love and unity are the key to world correction,” Rabbi Pinto declared. “When the heart is full of kindness, even anger becomes a tool for correction. But when there is judgment in the heart, anger only destroys.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded his words with a heartfelt call for unity, unconditional love, and mutual forgiveness. “The moment we are at peace with each other, no enemy will be able to overcome us. Only through unity and unconditional love can we correct the world.”

