Zelensky’s wardrobe: A statement or a sign of disrespect?

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

During a press conference at the White House, a reporter posed a pointed question to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

"Mr. President, why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?"

The question arose in response to Zelensky’s consistent choice of military-style clothing over formal attire. This stood out even more at an official meeting in the White House, where every world leader traditionally appears in a suit. The implication was clear—his break from diplomatic norms was being challenged as inappropriate and disrespectful in such a setting.

One could argue that Zelensky’s choice of attire was entirely appropriate, as it aligns with how he presents himself at all official events in Ukraine. His consistent military-style clothing is not just a personal preference but a deliberate statement—one that reinforces his nation’s wartime reality and his role within it. If this is his standard mode of dress, why should he change it simply because he is in a different setting? Does the expectation to adapt one’s appearance to a new environment outweigh the message of authenticity and steadfastness that his attire conveys?

Moreover, why fixate on outward appearance? Shouldn’t the focus be on substance rather than style? When leadership is defined by resilience and decisive action, does attire truly matter? If anything, Zelensky’s choice underscores the notion that true leadership is about conviction, not clothing.

The Power of Attire: A Torah Perspective

Interestingly, our parashah discusses the special garments of the Kohanim at great length. These regal garments were designed “for honor and glory” (Shemot 28:2). The Torah meticulously details the attire of both the Kohen and the Kohen Gadol, dedicating an entire parashah to every aspect of their clothing with precise specifications.

Additionally, the attire of the Kohen is an absolute obligation; if he enters the Beit HaMikdash without his priestly garments, he is subject to capital punishment, and his service is invalid. This requirement remains unchanged whether the nation is experiencing peace and prosperity or facing the hardships of war. The very questions we posed earlier can be asked here as well—why must the Kohen adhere to such strict regulations? If external appearance is supposedly secondary, why does the Torah place such immense significance on his garments?

The Kohen’s Garments: A Vision of Holiness and Impact Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The answer is that the garments of the Kohen are not merely ceremonial; they serve a vital role in shaping the spiritual experience of those who come to the Beit HaMikdash. The Kohen is not just an individual performing a ritual—he serves as a representative of Hashem, and his very appearance reinforces the sanctity of the Temple (Rabenu Behaye).

Chazal explain (Tosfot Bava Ba tra 21) that when the pilgrims would come to the Beit HaMikdash three times a year, they would have a profound spiritual experience that elevated them to a higher level. As they arrived, they would witness the Kohanimin service with their distinct and dignified attire, leaving a lasting impression. The grandeur of the garments enhanced the experience, reinforcing the holiness of the Beit HaMikdash and the significance of avodat Hashem.

The visual impact reminds the people that serving Hashemrequires precision, dedication, and a sense of higher purpose. Unlike personal clothing choices, which may express individual values, the Kohen’s attire is designed to shape the perception and mindset of the entire nation.

The Kohanim do not wear their priestly garments for personal expression or comfort. Rather, their attire symbolizes their role as representatives of the Jewish people in the service of Hashem. When they enter the Beit HaMikdash, they do so not as private individuals but as emissaries of the nation, performing avodah on behalf of KlalYisrael.

This explains why the requirement remains unchanged in times of war or peace. The Beit HaMikdash represents an eternal reality, one that transcends political and societal conditions. The consistency of the Kohen’s appearance sends a powerful message: no matter the external turmoil, the service of Hashemremains unwavering. The garments create a sense of continuity, stability, and reverence—anchoring the people in their connection to Hashem.

Thus, the Kohen’s attire is not just about external appearance but about its profound effect on those who see it. It instills a sense of holiness, reinforces the importance of divine service, and ensures that the experience of the Beit HaMikdash remains etched in the hearts and minds of those who come to worship.

The Impact of Dress in Modern Society

We learn from this that when entering an official setting, such as the White House, one should dress accordingly. Appearance influences perception, prompting others to take you more seriously and conveying a strong message about your stature and intent. Proper, respectful attire is therefore essential.

When looking at a picture of the U.S. president in a suit sitting beside Zelensky in a sweater, one cannot ignore the stark contrast. The image evokes the impression of a statesman—regal and authoritative—alongside someone who appears more like a teenager being lectured by a leader. Moreover, dressing in such a casual manner invites, so to speak, a perception of informality, potentially undermining the gravity of the moment.

The Impact of Clothing on Self-Perception and Behavior

Another important point is that one’s attire also influences their own behavior. When a person wears shorts or jeans, they unconsciously carry themselves—walking, speaking, and acting—with a more casual and relaxed demeanor compared to someone dressed in a formal suit. Thus, dress codes are not only about how others perceive an individual but also about how they shape a person’s self-perception and conduct. This is why the Chachamim (Bava Kama 91, 2) referred to clothing as מכובדתא—meaning, “they bring me honor,” emphasizing that attire instills a sense of dignity and respect within the wearer.

Because of this, yeshiva students are expected and encouraged to adhere to a specific dress code, even though there is no formal halachic requirement. This practice helps instill a sense of self-respect and influences them to conduct themselves with greater seriousness and dignity.

Although there is no specific halacha requiring yeshiva students to follow a dress code, there is a halacha regarding how a talmidchacham must dress (Rambam De’ot chapter 5). His clothing must be clean and respectable—neither excessively flashy nor loud—reflecting a balance of dignity, modesty, and self-respect.

It is possible that Zelensky’s choice of military-style attire subconsciously influenced his demeanor, leading him to adopt a more militant stance in front of our dear president—ultimately contributing to his downfall.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel