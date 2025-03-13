Italian museum debuts exhibit on Queen Esther ahead of Purim festivities

The National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah (MEIS), located in Ferrara, Italy, is opening a new exhibit this week that focuses on the Jewish festival of Purim and its heroine, Queen Esther.

The exhibition, titled 'Beautiful Esther. Purim, A Timeless Story' looks at the persona of the Biblical figure of Queen Esther through the medium of Renaissance art, precious parchments, historical artefacts, and interactive installations. The exhibit is an expanded version of one hosted by the Jewish Museum of Rome last year,

Visitors to the exhibit will be treated to the sight of an extremely rare 17th-century parchment scroll made in Ferrara by Moshe Ben Avraham Pescarol, on loan from the National Library of Israel.

The exhibition and Jewish law

God's name is not explicitly written in the Book of Esther, which allows the scrolls to be illustrated without violating Jewish law.

Dr. Chaim Neria, Curator of the Haim and Hanna Solomon Judaica Collection at the National Library of Israel, explained, "The megillah was written and illuminated in 1616 by Pescarol for a man named Mordechai Ben Eliyahu Halevi, who lived in the town of Brescello, near Ferrara. This information is written on the megillah itself.

“This illuminated megillah is one of the most special in the library's collection and one of the earliest. As far as is known, it is the first in the Jewish world where the illustrations are also part of the narrative, meaning the illustrations — which are contemporary to Italian art of the time — are not just decoration but also try to tell the story,” Neria added.

Oren Weinberg, CEO of the National Library of Israel, commented “The National Library of Israel is delighted to be collaborating with MEIS on the Beautiful Esther, Purim, A Timeless Story exhibit, enabling the public in Italy, to see this important megillah on display back in its place of origin, testifying to the richness of Italian Jewish Book Heritage, and providing a beautiful telling of Esther's story."

"We see institutional partnerships, such as between MEIS and NLI, as an integral part of the Library's mission to reach international audiences and to share our collections and expertise to the Jewish world and beyond,” Weinberg added.

MEIS Director Amedeo Spagnoletto, speaking on the exhibition’s four thematic sections, said, “First of all, a more in-depth description of the enigmatic, fascinating figure of Esther and the success it enjoyed in the Renaissance painting tradition. This is followed by a section on precepts and customs. Visitors will then enjoy a focus of the Purim sheni, the celebrations in remembrance of events where Jews miraculously escaped.

"Lastly, a contemporary and interactive reading of the festival conveyed with modern illustrations. Beautiful Esther will be the opportunity to bring together a range of visitors: adults and children will be able to play and reinterpret the story, as well as learning more about art, history, and social history," he added.

The exhibit will be open to visitors from March 12 until June 15 at the Museo Nazionale dell'Ebraismo Italiano e della Shoah – MEIS - National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah, Via Piangipane 81, Ferrara, Italy.