Hasidic sect offers major cash boost to solve matchmaking crisis

A major Hasidic sect in Israel has announced it will double matchmaker compensation for marriages involving men and women over the age of 20, in a bid to address what insiders describe as a “severe matchmaking crisis.”

The community-wide decision, approved by religious leaders, is aimed at encouraging more individuals to enter the matchmaking profession, which has seen a steep decline in activity in recent years. According to Kikar HaShabbat, a letter issued by the community’s matchmaking association—signed by 26 matchmakers—explained that the decline in matchmakers has paralleled a worrying drop in successful shidduchim (match proposals).

In the Hasidic world, marriage is typically arranged through matchmakers (shadchanim), with strong emphasis on shared values, background, and lineage. Most marriages are made within the same sect, which in this case has created a limited dating pool and increased challenges for those who do not marry immediately after reaching marriageable age.

“Due to the severe matchmaking crisis,” the letter states, “and a significant drop in the number of active matchmakers, we held extensive consultations to understand how to reverse this troubling trend.” An ultra orthodox jewish man carrying his rifle outside a wedding of the Ger (Hasidic dynasty) in Jerusalem on March 13, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Money offered for matchmakers

Under the new arrangement, matchmakers will receive NIS 10,000 (approximately $2,700) from each side for matches involving individuals aged 20 and above—up from the previous standard of NIS 5,000. For those under 20, the current fee will remain unchanged. The new compensation structure will go into effect beginning Rosh Hashanah 5786 (October 2025), with blessings for early adopters to offer the higher sum sooner.

The Hasidic community in question, commonly known as Gur (or Ger in Hebrew), is one of the largest and most influential ultra-Orthodox sects in Israel, originating from Poland in the 19th century. Gur is known for its centralized leadership, emphasis on strict modesty codes, and a tradition of close-knit internal marriages. Members often marry young—typically between ages 18 and 20—with community norms strongly discouraging delaying marriage.

One community member explained, according to Kikar HaShabbat that the pool of available matches is inherently limited due to the practice of marrying within the sect. “That’s the main challenge,” he said. “It’s not that people don’t want to get married—it’s that there are fewer opportunities to meet someone suitable within the community.”

Matchmakers urged families to go beyond the mandatory payment when possible: “Even if your child is under 20, and you can afford it, consider giving more than the required amount. Every bit helps support those who dedicate their lives to helping others marry and build families.”

The letter concludes with prayers for success in matchmaking and a collective wish to hear and share only good news.