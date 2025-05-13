Rabbi Pinto: “When a person doesn’t nourish the soul – it cries out”

In a recent address, the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto spoke about the spiritual condition of the individual and called for personal introspection. According to Rabbi Pinto, every person must learn to truly know themselves: “One must remove all the filters – of intellect, emotion, family, and everything else – and place the Divine, the soul, at the center.” He emphasized that the soul is an independent entity that requires constant nourishment: “Just as a tree needs water and an animal needs food – so too does the soul need to eat. What does the soul eat? Words of Torah. What does the soul eat? Matters of holiness.”

He went on to explain, “The soul draws nourishment from Shabbat, from the holidays, from Torah teachings. When a person feeds their soul – the soul finds peace. But when the soul is not fed with true and healthy nourishment – it cries out. It becomes sad. It loses vitality.” Rabbi Pinto noted that people may appear to be functioning outwardly, yet inwardly lack spiritual life: “There is no vitality. The soul has no life. And such a person begins to wither.” He concluded with a heartfelt appeal: “Give your soul good nourishment. Give it Shabbat. Give it holiness. Give it Torah. And you’ll see how your life transforms.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel