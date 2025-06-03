Ruth the Moabite, King David’s ancestor, was a righteous convert

One of the most charming and significant stories in the Bible is that of Ruth, the Moabitess.

We read the Book of Ruth on Shavuot, the Feast of Weeks, because the festival celebrates the ingathering of the harvest and the acceptance of the Torah at Mount Sinai, and the Revelation of God. Ruth’s story is involved with all of them. It is bound up with the incidents of the grain harvest in Israel, as well as Ruth’s acceptance of the religion of Israel and her recognition of the God under whose wings she came to trust.

We learn of the virtue of this remarkable woman from the Book of Ruth itself and from the Aggadah and Midrash Zuta. The story is simple, set in the days of the judges. Elimelech of Bethlehem in Judah migrated with his wife, Naomi, and two sons to Moab because of a famine. He died, as did the sons, both of whom had married Moabite women – Orpah and Ruth.

Naomi, bereft of her husband and sons, decides to return to Bethlehem. Both her daughters-in-law love her and want to return with her, but she dissuades them, explaining that they might be treated contemptuously as foreigners. Orpah remains behind, but Ruth clings to her mother-in-law, even when told of the strictures of Jewish law.

'Whither thou goest'

Naomi tells her gently that there are places of ribald amusement – circuses and theaters – where Jewish daughters do not go; but Ruth, a daughter of the King of Moab, replies simply: “Whither thou goest, I will go.” ‘Ruth and Naomi’ by Jan Victors, 1653 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Naomi explains further that Jewish daughters only dwell in houses sanctified by mezuzot, only to be met with: “Where thou lodgest, I will lodge.” Ruth reassures her further: “Thy people shall be my people,” implying that she was willing to destroy all the idolatry within her.

And finally, she says: “Thy God shall be my God,” the ultimate acceptance of Judaism and all that it entailed.

So Ruth accompanied Naomi, now a sad, old woman, back to Bethlehem. Her respect and love for her mother-in-law engendered a reciprocal effect in Naomi for this loyal, gentle young woman. Determined that her virtue be rewarded, Naomi used all kinds of stratagem to ensure that Ruth’s beauty and goodness were noticed by Boaz, a prosperous farmer and her husband’s kinsman.

Indeed, he did notice Ruth and was impressed by her piety when he saw that she did not glean the fields if reapers accidentally let more than two ears of barley fall, since the gleanings allotted to the poor consisted of only two ears inadvertently dropped at one time. Boaz also admired her grace, decorum, and modest demeanor.

Although Ruth scrupulously followed Naomi’s advice to lay herself at Boaz’s feet while he slept on the threshing floor, she did not wash, anoint or finely clothe herself until she arrived at her destination “so as not to attract the attention of the lustful” (Shab.113b).

The next day, she was taken in marriage by Boaz, aged 80. Ruth was 40 years old at the time and childless, so it was against all expectations that their union would be blessed with offspring.

The story of Ruth presents events in such a way that what looks like a chain of natural happenings reveal themselves in the end as the outcome of a divine plan. Ruth seems to choose Boaz’s field to glean in at random, but this choice is a decisive act for the birth of David, illustrious king of Israel. Naomi also attributes the success of her plan to God, “who did not withhold His kindness from the living and the dead.”

Aristocratic manners of the time

The Book of Ruth reflects the aristocratic manners and behavior of the time, abounding with expressions of grace and the unselfish love of Naomi and Ruth. All the characters are courteous and unassuming, showing how a religious spirit may pervade the conduct of daily life.

The story of Ruth the Moabite also serves to illustrate that the principle of divine reward for good deeds is not confined to one people but applies to all nationalities.

Naomi also received her reward. When a son was born to Ruth and Boaz, the women said: “Blessed be the Lord who has not left you this day without a kinsman. May the boy’s name be renowned in Israel. He will renew your life and nourish your old age, for he is the child of your daughter-in-law who loves you and is better than seven sons to you.”

Ruth’s great-grandson was King David, making her part of the dynasty which begot one of the most illustrious figures in Jewish history. Ruth’s son, Obed, would be the future father of Jesse, who would become the father of King David.

The story of unselfish affection between Ruth and Naomi is very inspiring, and Ruth – Judaism’s most famous and righteous convert – will always be honored as the epitome of loyalty, modesty, decorum, and grace; a fitting woman to be linked within a few generations with David, king of Israel.■

