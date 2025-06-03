Rabbi Pinto: The people of Israel are eternal, moving toward the horizon

In one of his recent lectures, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto addressed the so-called “diplomatic isolation” between Israel and other nations, stating that the Jewish people do not act with a mindset limited to a day, a month, or even fifty years. “We are a nation that shall dwell alone and shall not be reckoned among the nations,” he said. “We are an eternal people.”

Rabbi Pinto explained that this sense of eternity must guide every individual—even in their smallest actions, even when immediate success is not visible. “I’m raising a family—my family is eternal. Righteous individuals will emerge from it. Even if I didn’t succeed, my children will succeed more. One must view things through the lens of eternity.”

He added that viewing the world from an eternal perspective helps a person cope with disappointments and setbacks. “I started a business and failed—but that’s not measured in the short term. It’s part of something eternal. I brought the redemption closer, I did something good. Even if I didn’t see the results, the effort itself is part of the process.”

According to Rabbi Pinto, a person must not get caught in a momentary sense of loss or failure: “Even if you slipped—try again. Even if you fell—rise again. There must be a covenant between one’s inner world and outer actions. Don’t focus only on the now—look toward eternity.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel