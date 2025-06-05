Not for Personal Needs: How Should One Truly Recite Psalms?

We all recognize the tremendous spiritual power of reading Psalms—the timeless prayers of King David, of blessed memory, which have become a cornerstone of Jewish faith over the centuries. A person in distress, a woman seeking mercy, a family yearning for salvation—all instinctively reach for the Book of Psalms, open it, pour out their hearts, and hope for divine intervention.

Rabbi Shai Tahan, Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra and head of the Eretz HaLevanon Beit Hora’ah (halachic court), shares a striking insight from the Chida—Rabbi Chaim Yosef David Azulai. According to the Chida, when a person recites Psalms, the focus should not be on their personal needs, but rather on the glory of Heaven. The goal should not be to seek financial success, a match, or good health, but to increase the honor of God and bring Him joy.

This raises a difficult question: most people turn to Psalms precisely when they are hurting, when they need help. So how can one pray without thinking of themselves?

Rabbi Tahan offers a profound answer: when a person places God at the center—when the prayers arise from love of the Divine rather than personal gain—then the gates of salvation are more likely to open. It is this kind of selfless prayer, free of ego, that elevates the soul and draws down blessing. And more broadly, this perspective can transform how we approach all mitzvot: am I doing this to receive something, or because I love my Creator?

