The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Don't use halacha to justify excluding Arab party from coalition gov't

As the Israelites prepared to enter the land of Canaan, Moses warned them to appoint only a Jewish monarch, providing insight into the halachic decision to include an Arab party in the coalition.

By SHLOMO BRODY  
JUNE 17, 2021 15:41
MANSOUR ABBAS, head of the Ra’am party, seen June 2 after signing the coalition agreement. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
MANSOUR ABBAS, head of the Ra’am party, seen June 2 after signing the coalition agreement.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
In recent months, politicians in Israel were divided over the propriety of including an Arab party in the coalition. MK Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party opposed any government that relied on Arab support. This stance was initially supported by a group of National-Religious rabbis, including Rabbi Tzvi Tau, who argued that it was prohibited by Halacha (Jewish law) and a hillul Hashem (desecration of God’s name) for Jews to require non-Jewish support to establish a government. Tau, however, flipped his position and argued that it was preferable to include a socially conservative Islamic party, Ra’am, over a progressive Jewish party like Meretz, which supports significant liberal social reforms.
Safed’s Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu initially gave support to Tau, but later asserted it was forbidden to include an Islamic party, after increased Arab-Jewish tensions in mixed cities in Israel during the recent flare-up in Gaza. These halachic flip-flops caused much confusion and require some form of clarification.
As the Israelites prepared to enter the land of Canaan, Moses warned them to appoint only a Jewish monarch.
“Be sure to set as king over yourself one of your own people; you must not set a foreigner over you, one who is not your kinsman.” (Deuteronomy 17:15) Some commentators asserted that the concern was that a gentile would lead the Jewish people to worship idols or install pagan practices. Others feared that a foreigner would enter dangerous political alliances with their home country. Whatever the rationale, the verse caused some tension with members of the Herodian dynasty (first century BCE), whose Jewish lineage was questionable or disputed. In any case, the sages significantly expanded this prohibition to include all positions of authority.
This ruling raised questions with the founding of the State of Israel as a democratic state that allows all of its citizens to serve in the Knesset. Israel’s first Ashkenazi chief rabbi, Yitzhak Herzog, argued that the Talmudic prohibition only applied to imposed positions of authority (serarah), like those in hereditary monarchies. Yet democracies – in which members of parliament are elected by the people, serve for a limited time, have checks on their powers, and cannot bequeath their posts – do not have positions that would be included in this prohibition. Nonetheless, he insisted that the symbolically important state president should only be a Jew, while further urging that the prime minister and army chief of staff should also Jewish, at least until the country was better established.
Other countries, such as the United States, do not allow their leader to be foreign-born, and Herzog thought such a restriction would serve a similar function. Israeli law, however, has no such restrictions. In any case, for socio-political reasons, there was for many years no plausibility of non-Jews possessing executive governing powers.

THE QUESTION of a so-called “minority government,” in which an Arab party supports the governing coalition, emerged in the 1970s after the Yom Kippur War. For short periods, embattled prime ministers Golda Meir and then Yitzhak Rabin required outside support to finalize armistice agreements and withdraw from conquered territory. Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook was opposed to any territorial retreats. He further asserted that it was a grave hillul Hashem for the Jewish state to have non-Jews playing formative roles in setting its law and policies. In his mind, any such decision was illegitimate.
This issue re-emerged in the 1990s after the Oslo Accords. Prime minister Rabin, for a time, required the votes of Arab Knesset members to pass the “land-for-peace” agreements. Many prominent students of Rabbi Kook, who believed that territorial compromise was halachically forbidden, further asserted that the government’s decision would be illegitimate because it relied on non-Jewish support. Rabbi Shlomo Goren also cited a Talmudic passage saying that one does not follow the majority position when they are buttressed by wicked conspirators.
On this basis, many students of Rabbi Kook signed onto a proclamation this year that prohibited joining a “minority government” with Arab support. One may view this as a principled stance. The flip-flops of Rabbis Tau and Eliyahu, however, indicate that this is not such a firm halachic position. Instead, it is a matter of political preference, and should one determine that a “minority government” is politically preferable to other alternatives, then it would be allowed.
Indeed, haredi (ultra-Orthodox) political leaders indicated to then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they would agree to such an arrangement, while accusing the Religious Zionist Party of an overly purist approach to politics. Other rabbis have recently come out in favor of the Bennett-Lapid government with the same understanding that such a coalition is far preferable to another round of costly elections.
Without entering the political fray, my own opinion is that halachic language like “prohibited,” and “permissible” is not appropriate for this debate. The technical issue of non-Jewish participation in the government was already addressed by Rabbi Herzog and accepted by many other prominent figures.
The more important question is whether such a government would benefit Israel’s citizens and strengthen the Jewish state, especially compared to the alternatives. This requires keen analysis of the political players, their motivations and their policies. One may reasonably expect such evaluations as “great,” “bad,” “better than the alternatives,” or “I prefer a fifth election.” All of those are reasonable responses that do not need to be turned into statements of “permitted” or “prohibited,” as if we were dealing with a dispute in ritual law.
Israeli politics can be quite unpleasant, and the introduction of religious discourse only tars the name of the Torah. The sullying of religious discourse in the recent political imbroglio was the true hillul Hashem.
The writer is the co-dean of the Tikvah Online Academy and a post-doctoral student at Bar-Ilan University Law School.


Tags Haredi Naftali Bennett government coalition arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by