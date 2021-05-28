The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holiness: An explanation

What does this have to do with Beha'alotecha, this week's parasha(Torah portion)?

By MICHAEL M. COHEN  
MAY 28, 2021 01:25
Picture From the Parasha (photo credit: YORAM BARAK)
Picture From the Parasha
(photo credit: YORAM BARAK)
From  time  to  time  during  my  elementary  school  years, I would ponder what was beyond the edge of the   universe.   If   it   was   expanding,   what   was   it   expanding  into?  I  would  try  to  wrap  my  head  around  that  question  and  get  stuck.  In  Journey  of  the  Universe, Mary Evelyn Tucker and Brian Thomas Swimme write:Let’s  begin  at  the  beginning.  How  did  it  all  start?  An  awesome  question,  certainly,  but  it  appears  there  really  was  a  beginning....  All  of  space  and  time  and  mass  and  energy  began  as  a  single  point  that  was  trillions  of  degrees  hot  and  that  instantly  rushed  apart.  The  discovery  that  the  universe  has  expanded  and  is  still  expanding  is  one  of  the  greatest  of  human history.... What we’ve discovered is that we are living in a universe that is expanding at just that rate necessary for life to emerge.Related  to  this  expansive  nature  of  the  universe,  we  note one of God’s names in Judaism is Ein Sof or End
less.
What  does  this  have  to  do  with  Beha’alotecha,  this  week’s parasha(Torah portion)? In  its  text  we  read  the  tabernacle  is  called  “hakodesh,” the  sancta/the  Holy-Sanctified  Place  (Numbers  8:19).  The word “holy” and its derivatives are found more than 800 times in the Bible. It is also part of the basic formula of  many  brachot,  the  blessings  we  say:  “asher  kidshanu; which we sanctify/make holy.” Abraham Joshua Heschel, who reminds us the first use of   the   word   “holy”   in   the   Torah   is   related   to   time   (Genesis 2:3), teaches: “We must not forget that it is not a  thing  that  lends  significance  to  a  moment;  it  is  the  moment that lends significance to things” (The Sabbath, p. 6). The stone blocks of the Western Wall are not holy in  and  of  themselves  –  they  become  holy  when  we  approach and see them that way.Time,  as  Rabbi  Michael  Graetz  points  out,  is  the  exis-tential  who  we  are,  gifting  us  with  opportunities  and  possibilities.
He reminds us the Hebrew word “l’zamen,” created  from  its  core  root-word  “z’man”/time,  means  to  be   alive.   In   essence,   the   tradition   says   one   way   we   become fully alive is to take advantage of the numerous moments during the day to sanctify what we experience.What  does  it  mean  to  make  something  holy?  Calling  something  holy  on  its  deepest  level  is  the  recognition  that everything shares that same origin point from that beginning  moment  of  the  universe  and  reality.  That  awareness allows us to experience the distant, transcen-dent moment of Creation in an immanent way.But it comes with a challenge. Rabbi Elie Munk teach-es,  “For  the  contemplation  of  physical  objects  has  its  danger: the symbol can take the place of the idea that it represents” (The Call of the Torah, Numbers, p. 33).This  is  one  of  the  fundamental  reasons  for  Judaism’s  opposition  to  idolatry.  Idolatry  says  God  can  be  limited  to “a graven image or a pillar” (Leviticus 26:
1). Idolatry is a  reductionist  theology  running  counter  to  the  core  of  Jewish  belief  of  how  the  world  and  universe  are  con-structed.Rabbi  Mordechai  Kaplan  points  out,  “The  unity  of  God,  or  monotheism,  implies  that  all  things  that  exist  do  not  constitute  a  multiverse  but  a  universe,  and  that  the universe is so constituted that by conforming to that which makes it a universe, particularly the cosmic polar-ity   of   independence   and   interdependence,   men   and   nations can achieve fulfillment or salvation of their total nature” (The Ten Commandments Today, p. 5). On its most profound level, that awareness forces us to recognize the inescapable truth that we are all part of the same story. One of the great teachers of Kabbalah, Jewish mysticism,   Moshe   Cordovero,   teaches:   “Each   of   us   emerges  from  Ein  Sof  and  is  included  in  it.  We  live  through its dissemination. It is the perpetuation of exis-tence.”While  we  have  our  own  individual  journeys,  all  those  journeys have the same origin moment.
In a society and world of conflict, that orientation is essential to reframe how we look at those we disagree with or are in conflict with.Conflict   causes   divisions   and   separations.   And   yet   those  demarcations  can  also  be  the  way  out  of  conflict.  The  word  “kodesh”/holy  has  within  it  the  meaning  of  separate.  That  is  because  the  first  step  to  understanding  the unity of everything, the holiness of it all, is to see its diverse parts, and only then be reminded that all is con-nected  and  interconnected.  That  spiritual  approach  to  conflict, while not easy to achieve, when harnessed, can change people and the world; that is the cornerstone of the   work   of   Gandhi,   Martin   Luther   King,   Nelson   Mandela and Malala Yousafzai.Tucker and Swimme write:Within  an  unimaginably  vast  and  complex  universe,  we  seek  meaningful  orientations  in  order  to  live  an  integral  human  life.
Humans  have  always  sought  answers  to  ques-tions such as What is the nature of the universe? What is our role?  By  pondering  such  questions  we  are  hoping  to  become  more fully and deeply alive in this emerging planetary era in which we find ourselves.Our  bodies  echo  the  universe,  with  most  of  the  ele-ments  that  make  up  our  bodies  found  in  stardust.  Our  brains  have  some  69  billion  neurons,  as  the  universe  itself is filled with billions of galaxies.In Frontiers  in  Physics,  Franco  Vazza  (astrophysicist  at  the University of Bologna) and Alberto Feletti (neurosur-geon at the University of Verona) remind us that, within both systems, only 30% of their masses are composed of galaxies  or  neurons.  Within  both  systems,  galaxies  and  neurons  arrange  themselves  in  long  filaments  or  nodes  between  the  filaments.  Finally,  within  both  systems,  70% of the distribution of mass or energy is composed of components playing an apparently passive role: water in the brain and dark energy in the observable universe.Mysticism  is  the  attempt  to  recover  our  awareness  of  that  primary  unity  and  construct  of  the  world  and  the  universe. The Life Force of the universe is made apparent when  we  take  the  time  to  pause  and  see  the  integrative  timeless  holiness  that  permeates  everything.  It  is  why  some   call   that   Life   Force,   Hakadosh   Baruch   Hu,   the   Blessed Holy One, the Blessed Holy Origin of All.
The writer is rabbi emeritus of the Israel Congregation, Manchester Center, Vermont, and a faculty member of the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies and Bennington College.


