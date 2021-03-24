The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

'I have a dream,' Jews and African Americans celebrate freedom together

"It was Dr. King who took the Hebrew Bible and made it a modern liberation manifesto, thereby demonstrating to the Jewish community, the contemporary power of Jewish prophecy and values."

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
MARCH 24, 2021 13:51
RABBI ABRAHAM JOSHUA HESCHEL presents a Judaism and World Peace award to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1965. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
RABBI ABRAHAM JOSHUA HESCHEL presents a Judaism and World Peace award to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1965.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
As Jews prepare to celebrate their freedom from bondage over 3,000 years ago, African Americans, who only gained their independence in 1865, are planning to join in the festivities. A joint zoom Passover Seder held by the Genesis 123 Foundation and the Church of God In Christ (COGIC) Israel Jurisdiction intends to unify Jews and African Americans through their common history of slavery.
“For 3,500 years, the Jewish people have celebrated the biblical festival of Passover, retelling the story of their slavery and redemption. They say Avadeim Hayeinu – ‘we were slaves’, and embrace that as part of their past and future. Yet many Americans, particularly White Americans, say ‘why are Black people still talking about slavery? Why can’t they just get over it and move on?" said Bishop Glenn Plummer, the head of COGIC.
Plummer and Genesis 123 Foundation President Jonathan Feldstein will touch upon this dilemma and many others regarding discrimination and equality in the webinar.
He went on to emphasize the importance of this open discussion for African Americans on Passover night, "We need to talk and help some people understand that slavery and its associated freedom from it, will always be in our DNA and we must openly remember it, zachor, just like the Jewish people.”
Plummer compared the struggles of both, revealing a chilling similarity in their history, "We have known and felt more than the cold chill of chains and the searing crucible of bondage. We have both endured second-class status and wholesale slaughter; each of us still struggles to protect the value of life. Moreover, each of us has been guided by our God and his prophets, and drawn from our faith the hope and the strength to prevail."
Just as Moses spoke out on behalf of the Jewish people before Pharaoh and eventually guided them out of slavery into the promised land of Israel, the same can be said of Martin Luther King Jr. who did not remain silent in light of discrimination, and ushered in an era of human rights and equality in America, the land of opportunity.
"It was Dr. King who took the Hebrew Bible and made it a modern liberation manifesto, thereby demonstrating to the Jewish community, who often look at their own texts and traditions as ossified, the contemporary power of Jewish prophecy and values," announced author of Judaism for EveryoneShmuley Boteach.. 
He continued to relate the biblical resemblance in King's actions, "It is almost eerie to behold the bond between the sacred words and struggle of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr…. and those of the Jews laid out in the essential texts of our nationhood. 'Go and tell Pharaoh!'"
"On April 2, 1968, at Mason Temple, he would prophecy as he waged war against the modern slavery that plagued his people. God, he explained, had taken him to the mountaintop. 'I have seen the promised land... I may not get there with you. But we as a people will get to the promised land,'" Boteach recast King's profound last words.
The opportunity to share in the Passover celebration of freedom calls upon Jews, African Americans, and other minorities to unit and rekindle the flame of equality, justice, and kindness that King lit among all of humanity.
Feldstein, Genesis 121's president, who works to build bridges between Jews and Christians, expressed his support of the initiative.
“We have a shared history of being slaves, Jews and African Americans, albeit through different experiences 3,000 years apart. We can learn and grow together from these. Jews always understood this, and stood with Blacks during the Civil Rights movement. These are strong foundations upon which to explore our past and our future together, through the prism of Passover and particularly the Seder,” he said.
King's timeless speech and moving manifesto, I Have a Dream, rings loud and true in light of this unique Passover night, in which Jews and African Americans will unite to praise and thank God for their freedom.
"Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice... To lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God's children," exclaimed King.
"And when this happens, and when we allow freedom ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God's children, Black men and White men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last."
The event, “Common history, common destiny: The Jewish and African American experience of slavery and liberation through the prism of Passover” will take place on a webinar Monday March 29 at 8:00 p.m. Israel time (1:00 p.m. EST). Those interested in attending can apply here or watch the Seder on Genesis 121 Foundation's youtube channel.


Tags Human rights Passover Equality independence blacklivesmatter black lives matter Martin Luther King Jr Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by