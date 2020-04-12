Coronavirus Passover concerts expecting big crowds - online

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The intermediate days of Passover are usually some of the most fun-filled times of the year in Israel, but this year, the music is online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 12, 2020 18:36
Pesach concert online (photo credit: Courtesy)
Pesach concert online
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The intermediate days of Passover are usually some of the most fun-filled times of the year in Israel, and while the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on activities in most places, the Jewish concert scene is thriving online. Following are some of the musical events that the Jewish world’s biggest stars are putting on. 
Sunday, Apil 12
Yaakov Shwekey, with Rabbi YY Jacobson - 7 p.m. Israel Time / 12 p.m. EST
Shlomo Katz, with Rav Moshe Weinberger - 9 pm Israel Time / 2 p.m. EST
Joey Newcomb & Ezra Eliyahu -  6 p.m. Israel Time / 11 a.m. EST
Ishay Ribo with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion (Hebrew) - 9 p.m. Israel time / 2 p.pm. EST
Miami Boys Choir - Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 2pm, 8pm, 2am Israel Time / 7am, 1pm, 7pm EST
 
Monday. April 13
Nissim Black & Zusha (Kav L'Noar benefit Concert) - 7:30 p.m. Israel Time / 12:30 p.m. EST
Gad Elbaz, Ishay Ribo, Nissim, Kobi Peretz & more - 8 p.m. Israel Time / 1 p.m. EST
Solomon Brothers - 8 p.m. Israel Time / 1 p.m. EST
Uri Davidi - 7pm Israel Time (12 pm EST)


