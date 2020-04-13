The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

How coronavirus infected the sporting world

Sports often serve as a lifeline to pull us out of life’s worst situations. But not now.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 13, 2020 15:36
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) on the court against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden (photo credit: DAVID BUTLER II/USA TODAY SPORTS)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) on the court against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden
(photo credit: DAVID BUTLER II/USA TODAY SPORTS)
With the spread of COVID-19 continuing to make its way around the globe, willing itself into familiar cities, states and countries, and as of late tightening its grip on normal, everyday life, forcing people worldwide to socially distance themselves and remain in houses on lockdown for an unknown amount of time, we are faced with the unfortunate reality that this is not the same world we were living in two months ago.
What is worse is wondering when will these restrictions begin to change? When can we venture outside of the house again? When can we visit friends and family in different countries? Is there even going to be football this year?!
While everyday life has been restricted, many escapes have been eliminated as well, and for billions of people around the world, sport is their escape. 
In a time of indefinite confinement within our homes, we could probably use sports now more than ever, as that simple relief from the monotony and down feeling of the coronavirus lockdown.
However, sports are nowhere to be found, and their return is nowhere in sight. While this is for good reason, that doesn’t make it any easier for the billions waiting in limbo for that first sporting event to be held when this is all over.
BY EARLY March, sports organizers began to realize that large sporting events attended by thousands are out of the question if the world wants to get a handle on the viral spread - and with that the season postponements began.
In February, here in Israel, an entire section of Bloomfield Stadium was ordered into self-isolation, after an attendee of the Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match - one of the biggest matches in Israel each year, with a nearly sold-out stadium that can seat 20,000 - tested positive for the novel coronavirus about a week later. Shortly afterward, the Israeli Premier League season was suspended.
Just recently, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, after much debate and outcry from other countries hoping to stymie the coronavirus outbreak from spreading throughout the Games.
This news unfortunately meant that Israel’s national baseball team will have to postpone its dream of winning a medal in the Olympics for one more year, after becoming Israel’s first-ever qualifying Olympic baseball team, and for that matter the first Israeli team of any kind to qualify for the Olympics in 44 years, as noted by The Jerusalem Post’s Elli Wohlgelernter (“On the Cusp of Greatness,” March 2).
One by one, leagues around the world have been shutting down. First, some organizations started playing games without fans, but once gatherings were limited to 10 people maximum, that no longer became an option.
The NBA’s season was suspended following positive coronavirus diagnostic tests among a couple of its players. The NCAA canceled March Madness, as well as all other spring and winter championships, promising to extend a year of eligibility to all its athletes affected by the pandemic. Major League Baseball canceled spring training and postponed Opening Day at least two weeks. The English Premier League, Champions League and all other major European soccer leagues postponed their seasons following positive tests, with the English league planning to resume by the end of April. Formula One racing has postponed the first few races of the year, leaving it up in the air as to when the traveling motor circus will be able to carry on again, considering that international travel and the possibility of procuring visas are very problematic at the moment. Last but not least, the Boston and London marathons were also both postponed until the fall. 
The real takeaway is that no one is sure of the immediate future of sports, and it’s unclear when the organizers will decide to bring these events back to our living rooms.
AS EACH sport fell, the Internet began becoming flushed with memes, wondering how to survive without it. A series titled “Day number ___ without sports” displays either an interesting fact that fan learned about his wife or family that day, an indoor sport activity created out of the sheer boredom of not being able to watch one’s favorite teams play, people setting their video games up for the computer to compete against itself just so they can catch a “live” match, among other examples.
While people are obviously losing their collective minds over the matter, and the thought of not being able to watch your favorite team on weekends has become a (hopefully) temporary reality, it could have a significant impact on the economy as well, if this hiatus continues further. It could mean loss in jobs and revenue within major sporting organizations in the months to come.
The global sports market reached a net worth of $489 billion in 2018, with a 4% yearly growth since 2014 and an expected annual growth of 6% in the years to come, according to Business Insider. The United States holds the highest market share at the moment, contributing around $75b. to the global total in 2019. 
With the realities starting to set in, and cabin fever starting to take over our daily thought process, most of us can’t help to wonder when and where we are to find relief.
Before life under quarantine started, sports could be used as a relief from life, watching or attending a game with your loved ones, playing a game of pickup basketball in the park with your buddies, breaking out of the world news cycle for a day in order to listen to sportscasters argue over who’s going to go to the playoffs this season. For some, sports have oftentimes served as a lifeline to pull them out of life’s worst situations.
Sports, for many of us, is life. Plain as that.
Therefore, we ole faithful shall wait, and wait some more, until this all passes. For on that day when all the stadiums open up, when we finally get the chance to see our sport heroes take the field again, the cheers will be deafening, the high fives will be magical, the stellar play will be all the more awe-inspiring, the tears will be true, and the feeling will be back - better than ever.
Just wait.


Tags sports Coronavirus Kobe Bryant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by