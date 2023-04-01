Passover cleaning: Making ‘seder’ for life

It’s that time again. Purim just ended, and maybe the costumes are all put away, but the candy certainly is still everywhere. Passover is around the corner and the panic is setting in. Where should I start? How should I start? Why do I have all this stuff? Help!

When it comes to preparing for Passover, most people tend to think not just about the practicals but also about the extras. Why just clean a room when I can take this time to get rid of unwanted items and organize them as well?

Organizing in the context of the holiday season is natural but not always the best time. With the myriad of holiday and Seder preparations, it’s easy to understand why. Guests are expected, and you want your entire home to shine, but some people may be biting off more than they can chew when they open the Pandora’s box of organizing.

The concept of organizing is not just about preparing the home for the holiday guests. Organizing is about creating a life that is more efficient, productive and enjoyable all year round. Preparation for the holidays should only be just that – preparing for the holiday.

Organizing for life requires a mindset different from that of organizing for the holidays. It’s not just about making things look good for a few weeks or even a month. It’s about creating systems and routines that work for you and your lifestyle. It’s about taking a holistic approach to your home, work and personal life.

ZEN LIFE: Organization in decoration. (credit: Jason Leung/Unsplash)

Here are some tips for organizing for life:

Create a plan

The first step is to create a plan. Take some time to think about your goals, your schedule and your priorities. What areas of your home need the most attention? What changes do you want to make? Once you have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish, you can start creating a plan that will help you get there.

For example, you want to declutter your guest room to use as a part-time office. Here are some steps you can take to implement this plan:

Start by removing items that don’t belong in the guest room. Then, sort through the remaining items and decide what you want to keep, donate or trash.

Once you’ve decluttered and relocated items, make a list of the tasks you need to complete to turn the room into an office. Break down each task into small, manageable steps, setting specific tasks for each day. By breaking the project into smaller pieces, you will avoid feeling overwhelmed and stay motivated until the project is completed.

Declutter regularly

Clutter is a major obstacle to organizing. Having a cluttered space makes it difficult to find what you need, creates unnecessary stress, and takes up valuable space. That’s why decluttering regularly is so important. Set aside time each week to go through your belongings and get rid of anything you don’t need or use. Organizing your space will make you feel more at ease and Zen.

Design systems and establish routines

Establishing systems and routines is crucial to maintain organization. It’s not enough to just declutter and organize your space once and think it will always stay perfect. You need to create systems and routines that will help you maintain your organization over time.

Make sure to allocate specific spaces for each type of item, label everything clearly, and establish routines. This might include creating schedules for cleaning and paperwork, sorting through items such as toys and clothes, or regularly cleaning out your refrigerator or kitchen cabinets. Stick to your routines and adjust them as needed.

Make yourself a priority

Organizing for life isn’t just about organizing your physical space. It also involves prioritizing self-care. This might include things like getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and taking time for yourself to do the things you enjoy. When you prioritize self-care, you’ll have more energy and focus to organize and fully live your life. So, find that time in your busy week and carve out some “me time.”

Be flexible

Finally, it’s essential to stay flexible when trying to maintain an organized lifestyle. Life is unpredictable, and things don’t always go according to plan. That’s why it’s important to be adaptable and open to change. Everyone has different needs and preferences, and what works for one person may not work for another. The systems you put in place on day one may not always work for you and your family. If you find that a system or routine isn’t working for you, don’t be afraid to modify it or try something new.

CLEANING AND organizing are both important tasks that are often associated with Passover.

Cleaning is a tradition that involves removing all hametz [foods with leavening agents] from the home. Organizing, on the other hand, involves preparing the home for the holiday by organizing dishes, utensils and other Passover-specific items. While both cleaning and organizing are important for a successful holiday, they serve different purposes. Cleaning is necessary to remove hametz and maintain religious traditions, while organizing helps to create a functional and organized space for the holiday.

Organizing for life is about creating a more efficient, productive and Zen life all year round. By starting with a plan, decluttering regularly, creating systems and routines, prioritizing self-care and staying flexible, you can create a life that is organized and fulfilling.

So don’t wait until the holidays to organize. You can start today by organizing one small space. Each organized area will help you function better in the home and ultimately lead to a more enjoyable life.

Remember, when the Passover cleaning starts, do just that – clean for Passover. 

The writer is a professional organizer. For more information: www.goldstandardorganizing.com