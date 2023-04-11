Passover candle-lighting times for Israel and US

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
20 Nisan, 5783
NOTE: Jewish communities outside Israel, such as the US, celebrate two days of chag, so ending times will refer to the end of the second day
New York
Light Candles at: 7:13 p.m.
Chag Ends at: 8:14 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.Chag Ends at: 8:00 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:29 p.m.
Chag Ends at: 7:42 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 6:46 p.m.
Chag Ends at : 7:45 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 6:39 p.m.
Chag Ends at: 7:45 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 6:47 p.m.
Chag Ends at: 7:45 p.m.
Eilat
Light Candles at: 6:34 p.m.
Chag Ends at: 7:41 p.m.