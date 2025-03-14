Triple Purim: How Jerusalemites celebrate this year’s three-day extravaganza

Amid the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war and while hostages are still held in Gaza captivity, many Israelis grappled with how to celebrate Purim this year.

In conversation with In Jerusalem, residents of the capital shared a similar sentiment but noted the significance in celebrating the ancient festival during wartime.

“It is difficult to contemplate celebrating Purim” when surrounded by war, one Jerusalemite said. “On the other hand, life carries on,” she asserted, adding that “as a nation, we have to find happiness amid the sorrow.” This year, the recent hostage release was a “legitimate reason to celebrate,” she noted.

“The Jewish calendar doesn’t allow us to remain stuck,” another local said. “No matter what, we continue to have Shabbat every week, to mark each chag, to be obligated in simcha [joy]. It can feel confusing, unjust, and painful, but it forces us to continue moving, to continue living.”

For another Jerusalemite, celebrating Purim and remembering the victory of the Jewish people over Haman’s planned genocide was rendered more powerful amid war. Israelis are seen in costume for the holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90)

“Our nation has endured so much,” a resident of the capital said. “For this year’s Purim, I want to go out to celebrate – not half-heartedly but rather because I truly believe that there is so much to celebrate in life despite the hardships of the war.”

The Purim spirit could be felt ahead of the holiday in Jerusalem’s stores, such as Max Stock in Davidka Square and at other similar shops on Jaffa Road, where customers – Israelis and tourists alike – looked for the best Purim costumes for their families.

At Max Stock in particular, the preparations for the holiday could be felt as customers swarmed the aisles, which were stocked to capacity with a wide variety of Purim costumes.

Police officer, bunny rabbit, unicorn, princess, and cowboy costumes were among the array of outfits flying off the shelves as parents and children bustled around, ducking under one another, grabbing items, and discussing ideas for costumes among themselves.

Speaking with In Jerusalem, several mothers said this year they expected Batman costumes to be featured high among the chosen attire, representing the favorite superhero of Ariel Bibas, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, along with his mother, Shiri, and his baby brother, Kfir. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Others said the renowned Wicked characters, such as Glinda and Elphaba, would be on the list.

One mother mentioned that her son would be dressing up as Chase from Paw Patrol.

Children also described the various costumes they would be wearing this year. One boy was dressing up as a Torah scroll, while his younger brother would be a caterpillar. Another mother planned to dress her twin toddlers up as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. One little girl said, “I’m going to be a fairy,” while her sister said she was still undecided.

At the lively Jerusalem Post office in the capital, we took the opportunity to ask several staff members what their “fancy dress” (as Brits say) would be. Breaking news Editor Corinne Baum plans to be an angel or Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz; Yuval Barnea, who is indeed tall and burly, is going as a bear. Another Jposter will be prompting people to ask, “Where’s Waldo?”

Managing Editor Tal Spungin has selected a cowboy costume, while Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Report Tamar Uriel-Beeri is dressing up as popular kids’ YouTuber Ms. Rachel.

Breaking news Editor Noa Rosen is doing a family costume. In a homage to popular local hot dog joint Zalman’s, her husband – who is bearded like the owner – is going as Zalman; Noa is dressing up as a fast food worker; and her baby is set to be a truly adorable knockwurst. Israelis are seen in costume for the holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90)

PREPARATIONS WERE well underway for the holiday in other realms as well.

This year, Jerusalemites prefer to drink wine on Purim, according to wine shopkeepers who spoke with In Jerusalem.

Ahead of the Purim festivities, customers favored “quality wine,” specifically full-bodied dry wines, according to Tzvika, who works at Mashkaot Hamesameach at the Mahaneh Yehuda shuk.

In recent years, people have acquired a better understanding of wine, he said. “They know what they want.”

According to him, this preference for wine in contrast to spirits was prevalent among all consumers and not based on age.

Shopping for this year’s alcoholic beverages began early, Tzvika noted. Clients started purchasing their bottles as early as the beginning of last week, with consumers buying a “minimum of three bottles per person.”

Guy, second generation at Wine Bashuk, identified a similar trend among Jerusalemites.

While he noted it was “still too early to decide” what the clientele’s favored drink would be, he too was of the mind that wine would inevitably top the list.

“Purim in Jerusalem is different from Purim in the rest of the country,” he affirmed, stating that in the capital, the festival is characterized by wine drinking rather than the drinking of liquor.

He also said he had noticed a surge in a preference for wine in recent years, which he attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, he noted, a “wine culture” has emerged in Israel, which has resulted in a rise in consumption of wine, a better understanding of the beverage, and a general request for more high-quality wines.

According to Guy, more wine is sold ahead of Purim than prior to the holidays of Passover (in which it is customary to drink four glasses of wine during the Seder) and Rosh Hashanah. For Purim, “People who are used to buying one bottle” can go as far as buying six. Israelis are seen in costume for the holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90)

Addressing the ‘meshulash’ issue: What do we do on which day?

In most years, Purim celebrations occur on one day – the 14th of Adar for most cities and the 15th of Adar, or Shushan Purim, for cities that were walled during the days of biblical prophet Joshua – Jerusalem nowadays.

This year, however, Shushan Purim falls on Shabbat. In such a case, the festival is extended to three days in walled cities – adding the day before and the day after – giving rise to what is commonly known as Purim Meshulash, or “triple Purim.”

The commandments observed on Purim – reading Megillat Esther (the Book of Esther), having the Purim meal, matanot le’eviyonim (gift-giving to the poor), and mishloach manot (Purim baskets containing food and drink) – are divided up among the three days.

In Jerusalem, the Megillah is read on Thursday evening following the Fast of Esther and during the day on Friday.

Gifts to the poor are also given on Friday.

On Shabbat, Al Hanisim (“for the miracles”), which briefly recounts the story of Purim, is recited in prayers and in Birkat Hamazon (Grace after Meals). In synagogue, the weekly Torah portion and the Purim portion (Exodus 17:8-16) are read.

On Sunday, the festive meal is held, along with the giving of mishloach manot.

In other cities, Purim is celebrated only on Friday.