Jews around the world are set to mark Tisha B'Av (the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av) on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday, the anniversary of the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem and of several other calamities in Jewish history.

Tisha B'Av is first and foremost a fast day, during which Jews abstain from all food and water for approximately 25 hours, from sunset until nightfall the next day. It is also the time when the Jews read the Book of Lamentations (Megillat Eicha), in which the biblical prophet Jeremiah laments the destruction of Jerusalem and the subsequent exile from the Land of Israel.

What do we mourn on Tisha B'Av?

While most commonly associated with the destruction of the First and Second Temples, Tisha B'Av actually marks a number of calamities throughout Jewish history. Chronologically, the first such tragedy is believed to have been the sin of the spies. According to some traditions, the day that the 12 spies gave a slanderous report about the Land of Israel to the Jews in the desert, leading to that generation being forbidden from entering the land, is traditionally believed to have occurred on Tisha B'Av.

The Talmud recounts that when the Jews cried out in response to the spies' report and even expressed a desire to return to slavery in Egypt, God responded, "You wept needlessly, and I [will] establish for you [a night] of weeping for [future] generations."

An ultra-Orthodox jew prays at the Westen Wall July 17, 2002 on Tisha B'Av (credit: LASZLO BALOGH/REUTERS)

A number of other events are often cited as being calamities befalling the Jewish people that occurred on or near the ninth of Av, including the Roman destruction of Betar and crushing of the Bar Kochba revolt; expulsion of the Jews from England, France, and Spain; the beginning of World War I; the formal approval of the Nazi's Final Solution; the mass deportation of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to concentration camps; the First Crusade; the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AIMA) in Argentina by Hezbollah; Israel's 2005 Disengagement from the Gaza Strip; and most recently, Israel's passing of the controversial judicial reform legislation, the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard.

What are the rules for Tisha B'Av?