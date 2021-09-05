President Joe Biden wishes happy Rosh Hashanah to the Jewish community

US President Joe Biden released a statement in honor of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish holiday celebrating the New Year.

In this statement, the president reflected on how the High Holy Days urge people to reflect on the past year.

"It is a time to undertake an inventory of the soul, a cheshbon hanefesh, and to ask of ourselves and of each other questions that go beyond our own individual faiths: Who do I want to be? What type of nation do we want to forge? What type of world do we want to create?" said Biden.

The president mentioned that this new year is "a reminder of our infinite capacity to transform our lives and begin anew. To partner with the Divine and our fellow human beings in the ongoing work of creation. To rebuild our communities through empathy, acts of kindness, and compassion. To seek repentance, or teshuva, when we have fallen short of our values."

Biden explained that more work needs to be done to combat COVID-19 , boost the US economy, fight antisemitism and reaffirm American ties with Israel.

"May the year 5782 be a year of health, healing, and progress. And may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life," he wrote.

"Shanah Tovah U’Metukah. May it be a sweet, healthy, and happy new year."