The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Rejoicing with the Torah

This celebration encompasses all layers of society, young and old, rich and poor, learned and less learned.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 17:53
IDF SOLDIERS celebrate the Torah, 2019. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
IDF SOLDIERS celebrate the Torah, 2019.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
The hakafot, the dances with the Torah scroll in the synagogue, are the most prominent part of Simhat Torah. All around the Jewish world, the holiday of Simhat Torah is characterized by joyous dancing, shared cups of l’chaim, and spirited congregational singing. The Torah scroll is at the center of all this celebrating, as we hug it, kiss it and dance around it.

This celebration encompasses all layers of society, young and old, rich and poor, learned and less learned. This phenomenon of a nation that breaks into unbridled dancing around a book with an outpouring of love is not found elsewhere. Other nations have parades and celebrations, but this sort of wild dancing and rejoicing is unique to the Jewish holiday of Simhat Torah.

The character of this special day is rooted in the Jewish nation’s culture. We can learn something about it from reading the description of Simhat Torah in Moscow of 1967. Remember, this was after half a century of communist rule that worked tirelessly to eradicate religious culture.

This is what the emissary of the Zionist organization to the Soviet Union, Mordechai Neustadt, wrote for the Davar newspaper: “The doors of the holy ark opened. The excitement grew. The old rabbi, the head of the community, began with the traditional verse Ata horeta lada’at [“Unto you (Israel) it was shown”]. The moment of taking the Torah out arrived. Enthusiastic singing erupted not only from open throats but from excited hearts. The parade of hakafot is swallowed in a tremendous human maelstrom. Many in the congregation make desperate attempts to get closer to the bimah [podium] to merge with the hakafot.... The happy ones who were privileged to do so kiss the Torah scroll.” Even in the worst situations, in the depths of despair in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942, the holiday of Simhat Torah was celebrated. This is the description given by one of the survivors: “When the worshipers walked heavily with the Torah scrolls and walked around in pseudo-hakafot, suddenly, Yehuda Leib Orlean jumped up to a child, hugged him with the Torah scroll, squeezing both the child and the Torah, and in a heart-wrenching cry chanted repeatedly, ‘A young Jew with the holy Torah!’ As he danced with the child and the Torah scroll with hassidic enthusiasm, he repeated his cry, ‘A young Jew with the holy Torah!’” What was it that caused this breakout of joy? What is the source of the fire that burns so bright on Simhat Torah, emitted from the Jewish heart, leading legs to dance and mouths to sing? What is written in the Torah that we dance with? Commandments, laws, prohibitions? Is this what we dance with? Can we even imagine a person wanting to dance with a book of laws in his arms?

This is the day on which the Jewish nation completes the yearly cycle of reading from the Torah. Every Shabbat, we read one parasha, one portion from the Torah, and on Simhat Torah we read the final portion of Deuteronomy – Vezot Habracha, and begin immediately with the first parasha – Bereishit. The Jewish nation celebrates with the Torah scroll and by doing so acknowledges that the secret of its existence as a nation, its survival and the wonder of its being, is this book.

In the Maariv evening prayer, we say the following words: “Therefore, O Lord our God, when we lie down and when we rise up, we will mediate upon Your statutes and rejoice in the words of Your Torah and in Your commandments forever, for they are our life and the length of our days and upon them we will meditate day and night.” Elsewhere, in the slihot prayers of Yom Kippur, we declare: “There is nothing else - just this Torah.” The awareness that the Torah is not merely a book of laws, but that it is the foundation of the Jewish nation’s existence, is what leads us to rejoice with words of Torah, a joy that a stranger cannot grasp, a love that has no words but which causes our hearts to overflow. \\
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Torah parsha truma Simhat Torah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by