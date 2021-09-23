The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Why do we say the Yizkor prayer?

The sense of renewal surrounding death in Judaism refers both to those who survive and to the one who has died.

By DAVID WOLPE  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 13:57
The Yizkor prayer is seen in a siddur. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Yizkor prayer is seen in a siddur.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Yizkor prayer, recited primarily among Ashkenazi Jews, asks God to remember our loved ones who have died. The prayer is recited four times during the year: On Yom Kippur and on the Shalosh Regalim, the three pilgrimage holidays, Passover, Sukkot and Shavuot. As we approach Shmini Atzeret, the conclusion of Sukkot on which we recite Yizkor, it is worth asking why those times were chosen.
The conventional explanation is that originally Yizkor was instituted in medieval times to provide an opportunity for people to donate in memory of those who died. The prayer does speak of giving tzedaka in their memory, as a way of continuing the values for which they lived. As the Torah reading for the festivals (the 28th chapter of Numbers) also mentions donations, Yizkor expanded to those times.
Yet we can search for a deeper reason as well. Yom Kippur is a solemn day, but not a sad one. At the end of the day we feel cleansed of our sins and the new year has begun. The essence of the day is renewal. 
ON SHAVUOT, we celebrate the giving of the Torah. Once again, the Torah represented the beginning of the spiritual journey of the Jewish people. After slavery came the renewal of purpose and possibility.
Passover is the spring holiday. Spring is nature’s tribute to renewal. Where once the empty, withered branch stood, now is the flourishing of green. 
Finally, the holiday of Shmini Atzeret leads into Simhat Torah, when we begin the reading of the Torah anew. Once again, the end and beginning, the renewal, is a central theme of the holiday.
Israeli jews dance as they hold a Scroll of a Torah during Simhat Torah celebrations at Habima Square, Tel Aviv. The worshippers are marking the end of the annual cycle of the reading of the Torah and the beginning of the next cycle. October 10, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 (credit: REUTERS/TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Israeli jews dance as they hold a Scroll of a Torah during Simhat Torah celebrations at Habima Square, Tel Aviv. The worshippers are marking the end of the annual cycle of the reading of the Torah and the beginning of the next cycle. October 10, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 (credit: REUTERS/TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
This says something profound about the Jewish attitude toward death. Rabbi Hertz in his commentary mentions that when we do kriah, the tearing of one’s clothes in response to death, that the ritual must be done standing. For this is how we meet the reality of death in this world – with the courage to carry on. Indeed, it is precisely the lives of those who have died that are to provide us with our central lessons. 
The sense of renewal surrounding death in Judaism refers both to those who survive and to the one who has died. There is the renewal of life among those who mourn: the seudat ha’avarah, meal of transition, follows the funeral. Even one who is not hungry is encouraged to eat. Life must be reinvigorated for that is the task of the living.
 Renewal is not confined to the living, however. There is also a subtle message in the word ‘yizkor,’ which is in the future tense. God will remember because life is renewed in another form. Jewish beliefs about death and afterlife are many and varied. However, one thing they all have in common is that this life is not the end. Human beings have a divine spark in them and whatever form it takes one it leaves this earth, it does not vanish. 
Yet Judaism is a tradition tied to the realities of this world and the celebration of this life. The certainty of eternity does not eliminate the pain of loss, which is why Yizkor exists. Shmini Atzeret in particular adds a dimension to Yizkor that is haunting and beautiful. Of all the major holidays, the explanation of Shmini Atzeret seems the most elusive. Essentially, it was an additional, eighth day, of gathering. Our ancestors made a pilgrimage to the Temple planning to be there for the requisite week and the Rabbis imagine God saying, “Don’t leave yet, stay one more day…”
When we lose someone we love, that is the feeling that comes over us. If we only had one more moment, one more day. One more opportunity to talk with them, hold them, turn our faces together to the sun and express our love. Shmini Atzeret reminds us that God “feels” the same way, wishes for our presence after all the holidays just a bit longer. And so we pray that God will gather our loved ones in the Divine embrace while we, brokenhearted and openhearted, remember. And that through this act of memory, fidelity and faith, we will renew ourselves and our world. ■
The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe


Tags Judaism Passover Sukkot Yom Kippur shavuot prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by