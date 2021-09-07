L'Shana tova! Celebrities send wishes for a sweet new year

In honor of the Jewish new year, celebrities took to social media to send well wishes for Rosh Hashanah.

Wonder Woman

Israeli actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram to wish for this year to "bring us nothing but joy."

"This is me, taking a moment thinking about the last year. This is me, counting all its blessings. This is me, overcoming all its challenges. This is me, being thankful for all its lessons. This is me, ready for a new year. Happy #RoshHashana my friends," read the caption on Gadot's photo.

“Jeopardy!” Host

Jewish American actress Mayim Bialik, who observes the holiday, posted on Instagram, saying, "Wishing everyone a Shana Tovah u’metukah from my messy kitchen full of round challah and (vegan) honey cake. Have a safe new year and may we all see a year of sweetness and peace!"

Sesame Street

The famous US children's show wished on Twitter for a "sweertand joyful Rosh Hashana!"

"The Fonz"

Actor, comedian, director and producer Henry Winkler wished followers on Twitter a "sweet and health filled New Year."

An "Unorthodox" star

Shira Haas, the Israeli actress of Shtisel and Unorthodox fame, said "SHANA TOVA. I love you all."

Miss Iraq

Miss Universe Iraq 2017, Sarah Idan wished a "Happy Rosh Hashanah to all my Jewish friends," on Twitter.

Well wishers from the White House

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on the White House website, "May the year 5782 be a year of health, healing, and progress. And may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel, and around the world. Shanah Tovah U’Metukah. May it be a sweet, healthy, and happy new year."

Biden also took to Twitter to extend warm wishes to those celebrating.



Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel, and around the world. Shanah Tovah U’Metukah. May it be a sweet, healthy, and happy new year. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 6, 2021

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who is the first Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president, took to Twitter to wish "all those who celebrate a happy, healthy, and peaceful #RoshHashanah."

Soccer stars

The Chelsea Football Club wished a "Happy New Year to all who are celebrating," on Twitter Monday.