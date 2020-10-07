Matan students, as well as the wider community in Israel and around the world, are invited to join in this meaningful and uplifting event. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday Israel time, and will be broadcast live on Matan’s website ( www.matan.org.il ) and live-streamed on The Jerusalem Post’s website ( www.jpost.com ).

The study is dedicated to the memory of Yair Mordechai by his widow, Matan student Judge Iryah Mordechai. It will include greetings by Rabbanit Malke Bina, founder and chancellor of Matan, and shiurim (lectures) by distinguished and inspiring Matan scholars and teachers, including Rabbanit Rachelle Sprecher Fraenkel – whose shiur is titled “If You Come To My House I’ll Come To Your House” – and Rabbanit Shani Taragin, who will be speaking on the “Shabbat of Erev Shabbat.”

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Matan reached out to its students worldwide, offering wide-ranging classes that brought them together through intensive and innovative Torah study. To date, Matan has Zoomed more than 1,000 shiurim around the world, approximately 2,446,557 minutes of Torah study, with well over 50,000 participants. This has included numerous study days, regular classes, virtual Jerusalem Day celebrations, pre-Shavuot study, two summer Tanach programs and moving prayer services with music and song. It also included a two-week Elul program with 4,500 students from around the globe, as well as classes that prepared students mentally and spiritually for the High Holy Days.

Matan has received overwhelmingly positive feedback over these many months. Students have commented that the study has given them a sense of belonging during difficult days and helped them survive this period – bringing people near from afar.

The academic year at Matan begins on October 18. Jerusalem, Ra’anana and the nine Matan other branches around the country are combining to Zoom approximately 70 classes per week. There will also be virtual tours around Israel, a number of mini series and special events, Matan’s advanced Beit Midrash programs: Hilkhata – the Advanced Halakhic Institute, Morot L’Halakha, Matan-Bellows Educators Institute, Petichta and Yoma, and the women’s Daf Yomi group.

Commenting on Matan’s efforts, Bina said that the entire team worked together to build outstanding, creative and greatly needed study opportunities for the Matan family and beyond.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

“I’m gratified that we’ve been successful in our mission to help uplift our dear students’ spirits and give them a sense of togetherness during these times of isolation and lockdown,” she said.

This article was written in cooperation with Matan.

Matan: the Sadie Rennert Women’s Institute for Torah Studies will hold a special evening of study for Hoshana Raba via Zoom on October 8.