The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Parashat Emor: A life of ‘kiddush Hashem’ – sanctifying the Name of God

What is missing in our earthly existence that is filled by the sacred?

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
MAY 7, 2020 16:57
After a year of trial-and-error, the Hebrews built a Tabernacle – so that God could dwell within them (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
After a year of trial-and-error, the Hebrews built a Tabernacle – so that God could dwell within them
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
When we want to survey a Torah portion and see what its main idea is, we can use the literary tool of searching for a “lead word.” This rule, rooted in the literature of our Sages and then developed in the 20th century, states that if a certain linguistic word or root appears many times in the parasha, it likely alludes to the central thesis of that parasha.
In this week’s parasha, Emor, there is no doubt as to the leading word. It is the root “k.d.sh.”, for sacred or holy. The words “kadosh,” “kodesh,” “kedoshim,” “mikdash” and other words deriving from this root appear 50 times! In a considerable fraction of them, it is in reference to a warning not to defile the holy, such as in: “They shall be holy to their God, and they shall not desecrate their God’s Name”; “He shall not leave the Sanctuary, and he will not desecrate the holy things of his God”; and “so as not to desecrate My holy Name.” The main idea of this parasha is, therefore, the sacred and the profane. 
We all know what profane is. But what is sacred? What is missing in our earthly existence that is filled by the sacred? Man naturally aspires to the lofty, to that which is transcendent, and sanctifies the things he feels are beyond his reach, that are not tied to a specific place and time but are eternal. Judaism emphasizes the concept of holiness and demands that the Jewish nation be a holy nation. But what is holiness? What is sacred?
One thing can be said with certainty: The holiness discussed in the Torah is not mystical. Under the title of “holy,” there are many moral and humane commandments such as respect for parents and not stealing. This is not, then, a layer above humanity. It is at the level of people, in the familiar human state, that the Torah wishes to add a different, additional meaning of holiness. 
One of the famous personalities in the hassidic movement of the 19th century was Rabbi Menachem Mendel Morgensztern of Kotzk, known as the Kotzker Rebbe (Poland, 1787-1859). He was known for being uncompromisingly demanding of his followers. One of the sayings attributed to him refers to the verse “And you shall be holy people to Me”: “God has angels in the heavens,” said the Rebbe. “He wants us as humans, but as holy humans – ‘holy people.’”
Holiness does not contradict humaneness, and certainly does not mean to cancel it. Holiness wishes to lift up humanity, to make man’s daily activities gain in significance. Holiness colors humaneness in a different hue.
In this parasha, we read about the commandment of kiddush Hashem: “You shall not desecrate My holy Name. I shall be sanctified amid the Children of Israel” (Leviticus 22:32).
Kiddush Hashem, the sanctification of God’s Name, is not just a matter of devotion to keeping the mitzvot, the commandments. It is also a matter of living a loftier life that leads people to appreciate the Torah and those who follow it, as Maimonides explains:
“...If the scholar is scrupulous in his conduct, speaks politely to his fellow men and gets along with them, and receives them pleasantly, takes abuse from them but never gives abuse to them in return, respects them, even those who do not respect him, acts in business honestly... so that all praise him and love him and crave to imitate his actions,  such a man sanctifies God….” (Mishneh Torah, Foundations of the Torah, 5).
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.


Tags Judaism parasha God
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by