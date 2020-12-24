The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Parashat Vayigash: Unmasking

The metaphor for our year is the mask. Wearing it, not wearing it, different kinds of masks, the sense of being hidden and the fear that it connotes.

By DAVID WOLPE  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 12:30
YEMENITE TORAH scrolls (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
YEMENITE TORAH scrolls
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Growing up in Philadelphia, I lived down the street from Chaim Potok, author of The Chosen, My Name is Asher Lev and many other books. He belonged to my father’s synagogue, and I would occasionally get to speak with him about writing and literature. He once told me that every novel has a central metaphor that helps the author think through the problems of the novel, sometimes obvious, sometimes hidden. For The Chosen, it was the baseball game.
The metaphor for our year is the mask. Wearing it, not wearing it, different kinds of masks, the sense of being hidden and the fear that it connotes – all of these themes have been woven throughout the pandemic. Of course, masks as metaphors are an ancient trope indeed. The story of Joseph is full of feints and deceptions and lies that seem like truth alongside truths that seem like lies. Potiphar’s wife’s accusation is a lie that seems true, as is the brothers’ claim that Joseph was eaten by a wild animal. Joseph’s innocence in Potiphar’s house is a truth that seems like a lie, as is Benjamin’s innocence of stealing the royal cup. When Judah, referring to the discovery of the cup, says, “God has uncovered the crime of your servants,” (44:16) it is true, but it is not the crime he thinks; not the theft of the cup but the sale of Joseph.
In Isaiah we read, ״And he will destroy in this mountain the face of the covering cast over all people, and the mask that is spread over all nations” (25:7). Revealing people’s genuine personality is a constant theme in the Hebrew Bible. The story of Joseph foreshadows the holiday of masks, Purim, when the unfolding narrative teaches us everyone’s true nature. On Purim as with Joseph, those who begin on the bottom end up on top, a Jew finds his and her way to the corridors of power in a strange land and a non-Jewish ruler is instrumental in enabling the underlying character of others to be discovered.
IN THIS week’s Torah portion, Judah, having grown out of the fecklessness of his youth, shows Joseph who he has become by taking responsibility. His act of unmasking brings Joseph to confess his own identity: “I am Joseph, your brother.”
Genesis is a book of figurative masking and unmasking, all of it the human analogue for the great unmasking – the discovery of God’s presence in the world. Adam and Eve find God in the garden. Abraham in Ur suddenly hears the Divine voice. Jacob lies down at Beth El and discovers God is there. Joseph is thrown into slavery and rises in Egypt, and when his brothers appear, insists that what they are experiencing is the hand of God in history.
We call the central moment of Jewish history at Sinai “revelation.” There is no revelation without previous hiddenness. Hester Panim, God’s hiding God’s own face – the masking of God, in a sense – is a theme throughout the Torah and into modern Jewish theology. There are moments in the Torah when God’s power is manifest – splitting seas and pillars of fire. In the Joseph story, as in the Purim story, it requires vision to discern God’s presence. The tradition speaks of such moments in mystical terms, to peek behind the curtain (pargod), but we may equally think of glimpsing beneath the mask.
When we bless our children with Birkat Kohanim and ask that God’s countenance be lifted to you and shine on you, one understanding of the blessing is that God should be unmasked in your life. You should be blessed to see God’s presence, as Joseph did when he said, “It was not you who sent me here, but God.” (45:8) Approaching the end of Genesis, it becomes clear how much is a dialectic of hiddenness and revelation, masking and unmasking. This year has been the year of the mask. May the coming year be the year when we can see one another’s faces again, for to see a human face is the closest we can come in this world to seeing an image of God. ■
The writer is Max Webb senior rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of David: The Divided Heart. Follow him on Twitter @rabbiwolpe.


Tags Judaism Torah parasha Masks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by